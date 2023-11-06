Rediscover the great outdoors with epic Mountain Film Festival this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Chilly temperatures may be in the forecast for Metro Vancouver and beyond, but that just means it’s the perfect time to bundle up for fall and winter adventures.

Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival is helping to motivate outdoor enthusiasts of all skill levels with its epic fall series happening from November 14 to 19 across two cities.

The in-person screenings at North Vancouver’s Centennial Theatre and Vancouver’s Rio Theatre feature a thrilling lineup of films celebrating skiing, climbing, mountain biking, and more.

Guests will also hear from inspiring guest speakers and thought-provoking filmmakers from around the world.

There are 25 films to choose from in VIMFF’s Fall Series 2023 lineup, as well as exciting events. Highlights you won’t want to miss include:

Stories Across the Land – November 16 at Rio Theatre

Local adventurer Taryn Eyton shares her favourite backpacking trips with the audience at the Rio Theatre. There will also be a screening of stunning films spotlighting wildlife, nature, and unique stories from the great outdoors.

Steep and Deep Snow Show – November 17 at Centennial Theatre

This wintry show features six films that will get you pumped for the snowy season. Steep and Deep Snow Show also includes the world premiere of Modify, a story of three adaptive athletes who go big when it comes to mountain skiing, dirt biking, and cranking on machines.

Best of Fall Series – November 18 at Centennial Theatre

Attendees will learn about the strength of the Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation, discover queer life in small mountain towns, and embark on a rock climbing journey through time in VIMFF’s Best of Fall Series.

Canadian Bike Night – November 19 at Rio Theatre

Get ready to ride with Canadian Bike Night, filled with stories from across Canada. Discover action-packed single track, worldwide bike-packing adventures, and a massive 51-hour ride across 10 local mountains at the Rio Theatre

Arc’teryx Snowsports Show – November 14 at Rio Theatre

Squamish-based skier Eric Carter reveals his mountain misadventures in the popular Arc’teryx Snowsports Show. The event will also feature a screening of four powerful films, including The Pass. The film spotlights Rogers Pass, which has one of the most complicated avalanche programs in the world and where ski touring is only possible due to a visionary mountain guide.

Arc’teryx Climbing Show – November 15 at Rio Theatre

Ascend to new heights at this evening of climbing stories from pro climbers Jordan Cannon, Jesse Huey, and Matt Segal, followed by a Q&A. There will also be two world premieres, including Kid Rock directed by Tadros Eyob, who won the VIMFF’s New Voices Award.

A selection of films will also be streamed online from November 14 to December 10

When: November 14 to 19, 2023 (in-person), November 14 to December 10, 2023 (online)

Time: Various times

Where: Centennial Theatre – 2300 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver, Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver, and online

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

