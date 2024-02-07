A Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House location just opened in Langley
Big news, breakfast lovers: the very first location of Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House is now open in BC.
Serving up its signature plates of pancakes and stacks of waffles, Stacked operates dozens of locations throughout Ontario and four in Alberta (with four more coming soon), but this will be the first time the brand has expanded to BC.
The new location is planned for the Fraser Valley’s Langley community and is set to go in at 8045 204 Street, Unit D-100.
Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House is known in particular for its pancakes, waffles, and French toast, but the chain also serves other breakfast classics, such as Benedicts, omelettes, and hashes.
Diners will also find some seriously sweet options on the menu here, including Cinnabun pancakes, New York strawberry cheesecake waffles, and Nutella Oreo waffles.
If you opt for berries and cream, they’ll come topped with strawberries, blueberries, sweet cream, and a blueberry strawberry preserve.
There’s also an equally extensive lunch menu, with burgers, wraps, sandwiches, poutines, and more.
Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House is now open in Langley, and you can visit from 7 am to 3 pm daily.
Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House – Langley
Address: 8045 204 Street, Unit D-100, Langley
