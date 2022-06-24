It’s been well over a year since Hello Nori opened its flagship eatery on Robson Street in Vancouver, and now, the brand is updating us on its second location.

Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to the North Shore.

The concept will be setting up shop at Park Royal.

Known for its variety of warm and crispy hand rolls made right before your eyes, the brand says it will be opening its new spot later this year.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date, but for now, feel free to check out the downtown Vancouver restaurant.

Hello Nori – Park Royal

