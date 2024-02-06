CowDog Brewing Company to open in former Callister Brewing taproom

FoodBoozeFood News

Feb 6 2024, 8:48 pm
Last year saw the unfortunate closure of Callister Brewing’s taproom in East Vancouver. But brewery lovers now have a new spot to look forward to.

CowDog Brewing Company is getting ready to open up in the former Callister Brewing space.

Not many details have been shared about the new digs aside from CowDog announcing it’ll be moving into the new spot in what it calls “yeast van.”

CowDog Brewing Company is a passion project by owner Michael Hodgson and his four-legged chief treat tasting officer Louis, aka CowDog.

Hodgson got the idea to start CowDog after his career with the Royal Canadian Navy as a hull technician came to an end due to an injury. During his time in the military, he learned you could make beer at home and, more importantly, how to make it taste good. The CowDog recipe comes to us after over a decade of trial and error in his free time.

Louis, on the other hand, is the mascot of CowDow and loves treats, scratches, tearing up his toys, and peeing on things.

No grand opening date has been announced for the new CowDog spot as of yet, but you can currently try CowDog’s beer at liquor stores across Metro Vancouver.

CowDog Brewing Company

Address: 1338 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Instagram

