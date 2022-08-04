HBO Max is expected to get a major overhaul and it could put your fave shows in danger of being nixed.

The popular streaming service’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly planning to lay off 70% of its development staff, “multiple insiders” told The Wrap.

According to the insider entertainment news site, its sources expect Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav to announce a large-scale restructuring of streaming platforms HBO Max and Discovery+.

Reporters Joe Bel Bruno, Brandon Katz, and Umberto Gonzalez explain that this move will result in “a gutting of HBO Max, significant layoffs for its executives and staff to minimize redundancies with HBO.”

The site also says HBO Max and Discovery+ may be combined into one streaming service with a stronger separation between scripted and unscripted content.

So, what does this mean for viewers?

“Sounds like they’re not doing HBO Max scripted shows anymore with HBO taking over, so less scripted shows overall,” one company insider told The Wrap.

While nothing has been confirmed, Twitter user @konshimade made a helpful infographic illustrating which shows should be safe and which are at risk of being cut.

with all the reports about hbo max removing scripted content, there has been lots of confusion on what is and isn’t in danger. so i decided to make a chart showing the difference between hbo and max originals pic.twitter.com/hyG4QwNhPS — . (@konshideout) August 3, 2022

Hit shows like Succession and Euphoria are safe as they’re under HBO television network’s programming.

Whereas fan faves And Just Like That (the next chapter of Sex and the City), Gossip Girl and Peacemaker could be on the chopping block because they’re HBO Max original scripted shows.

Viewers aren’t impressed with this news.

“The crumbling of HBO Max before our eyes is infuriating… the service has easily the best library of classic shows and movies AND daring originals that never feel like they’re made by algorithms,” said one Twitter user.

Programming that has already been axed

In fact, Warner Bros. has already scrapped and removed movies from HBO Max.

The entertainment giant announced on Thursday that it will not be releasing Batgirl, despite the $90 million film being close to completion.

According to Variety, a handful of movies that were previously on the streaming platform have now disappeared, including Seth Rogen’s time travel comedy An American Pickle and the remake of The Witches starring Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer.