Peloton reacts to TV characters having exercise bike-induced heart attacks

Peloton’s exercise bikes have been the cause of a lot of TV show drama lately, and the company is not amused.

Spoilers ahead for any Sex and the City and Billions fans! It seems that show writers have been using the exercise equipment brand’s bikes as a cause for heart attacks on both TV shows.

In a big shock to fans who just want to see Carrie Bradshaw happy, her love interest, Mr. Big, died from a heart attack after riding a Peloton in the December 9 premiere of And Just Like That…, a new chapter of Sex and the City.

Then, on Sunday, during the premiere of the sixth season of Billions, hedge fund executive Mike “Wags” Wagner feels chest pain after his Peloton workout. Luckily, his character lived to see another day, even referencing the less fortunate fate of Mr. Big saying, “I’m not going out like Mr. Big.”

Peloton addressed these fictional cardiac events in a statement on Twitter. They stressed that the company did not agree to be used on Billions.

“We get TV shows want to include @onepeloton to get people talking, but to be clear, we did *not* agree for our brand or IP to be used on @SHO_Billions or provide any equipment,” the brand tweeted on Sunday. “As the show itself points out, cardio-vascular exercise helps people lead long, happy lives.”

Peloton has been the topic of real-life controversy too. Last November, Lululemon filed a lawsuit against Peloton for selling “knock-offs” of their products.

And it seems the pandemic hasn’t been kind to the brand as they experienced a plummet in shares last summer.