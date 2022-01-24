John Cena's "Peacemaker" was filmed in Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS)

John Cena fans probably already know that the actor has an affinity for Vancouver.

After all, his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, is from here, and Cena is often spotted and some of the city’s restaurants.

But did you know that his most recent hit show Peacemaker was filmed in Metro Vancouver?

Directed by James Gunn, the show stars John Cena as the anti-hero titular character.

Keen-eyed viewers might have been able to spot a few iconic Metro Vancouver locations in recently aired episodes, like Surrey’s “Pink Palace,” which is even visible in the series’ trailer.

Peacemaker is like a spin-off series for the DC World’s Suicide Squad films. Even though the characters are supposed to be in a fictional Washington city called “Evergreen,” it’s pretty clearly Vancouver to most.

Another way you know it’s filmed here? The grey skies and rain. This on-set snap shared by the director depicts an ordinary Metro Vancouver rainy night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Some of the shooting reportedly took place in Cloverdale, where they took over some streets and buildings for their sets.

Let There Be Peace! Only enuff time to watch Episode 4 once. So proud to be home to HQ and one of the best new super hero shows that is truly funny + great music! #peacemaker @hbomax @DCpeacemaker @creativebcs @yvrshoots @WhatsFilming @WhatsFilmingON pic.twitter.com/dz5bgMCcPl — Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) January 21, 2022

Thank U @JamesGunn & #peacemaker crew for the #cloverdale visit. One more shoot to go for the series and we truly appreciate your group spending “more than $1.2 million dollars on local businesses in Surrey including set construction, logistics and feeding the crew” @CityofSurrey pic.twitter.com/GYjKNwCJKB — Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) June 28, 2021

A lot of the filming took place in one spot in particular – a converted storefront in Cloverdale made to look like “Henenlotter Video.” The storefront was also featured in Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina as “Cerebus Books.”

There’s no word yet on a second season of Peacemaker, but since John Cena is such a big star and this is Hollywood North, we feel sure we’ll see him again soon.