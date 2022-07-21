Netflix tests a new way to charge customers a fee for password sharing

Netflix continues its war against password sharing by testing a new way to charge customers a fee.

In March, the streaming platform launched a test that charges primary members a fee for sharing their account with people outside of their household.

The “add an extra member” feature was tested in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru with a fee that ranged from CAD$2.68 to CAD$3.78.

Next month, Netflix will launch a test of an alternative “add a home” feature in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

“It’s great that our members love Netflix movies and TV shows so much they want to share them more broadly,” said Chengyi Long, director of product innovation, in a statement. “But today’s widespread account sharing between households undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve our service.”

So, how will the “add a home” feature work?

Regardless of which plan you have, each Netflix account includes one home where you can use the streaming platform on any of your devices.

An extra monthly fee is added if you want to use your Netflix account in additional homes.

Here’s how much the extra fee is in the test countries converted to CAD:

Argentina: CAD$2.18 per month per home

Dominican Republic: CAD$3.86 per month per home

Honduras: CAD$3.86 per month per home

El Salvador: CAD$3.86 per month per home

Guatemala: CAD$3.86 per month per home

Netflix says travel is included in this feature — meaning you can watch while outside the home on any device.

You will also be able to control where your account is being used, and can remove homes at any time from your account settings page.

For now, Canada is free from this fee.

“We will not make changes in other countries until we better understand what’s easiest for our members,” stated Long.

Are you willing to pay extra for this feature?