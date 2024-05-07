Hazukido Yaletown has quietly closed its doors

It’s been a sad month for restaurant closures, and we, unfortunately, are reporting on another one. The French-Japanese pastry chain Hazukido has quietly closed its doors.

This was Hazukido’s first Vancouver location, which opened in October 2022. Now, just a year and a half later, the shop has closed.

Located at 280 Nelson Street, Hazukido operated at the former address of vegan spot Copper Branch.

According to its website, Hazukido’s approach to pastry-making involves the “Shokunin spirit of Japan,” which means it only uses the “finest ingredients to make the highest quality croissant.”

Hazukido uses only imported French, natural butter, Century Flour from Japan, and high-quality eggs for its croissants.

A closure announcement has yet to be made, but as of May 7, its Yaletown location is listed as permanently closed on Google. Dished has reached out to Hazukido for more information.

However, customers still looking to get their Hazukido fix can visit its new Richmond location.

