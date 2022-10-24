If “new bakery” is one of your favourite phrases, then listen up! Hazukido is gearing up to open its first Vancouver location in Yaletown this weekend.

The French-Japanese pastry chain known for its exceptional treats has announced it’s opening its doors on October 29 with some amazing promos for patrons.

Located at 280 Nelson Street, the former address of vegan spot Copper Branch, Hazukido will be celebrating its grand opening weekend with three delicious days of deals.

This means on October 29, 30, and 31 starting at 11 am, the following will be given out:

First 30 customers: Free box of 3 free croissants (Honeycomb, Deluxe Chocolate & Dark Chocolate Croffle) and a custom Hazukido phone grip

Free box of 3 free croissants (Honeycomb, Deluxe Chocolate & Dark Chocolate Croffle) and a custom Hazukido phone grip Next 50 customers: Buy one croissant and get one croissant for FREE

Hazukido’s approach to pastry-making involves the “Shokunin spirit of Japan,” according to its website, which means it only uses the “finest ingredients to make the highest quality croissant.”

For its croissants, Hazukido uses only imported French, natural butter, the brand Century Flour from Japan, and high-quality eggs.

The chain has a massive menu of croissant offerings, both sweet and savoury, including menu mainstays like hazelnut chocolate, butter garlic, caramel pudding, and raspberry panna cotta.

It also has a range of rotating seasonal offerings in flavours like smoked salmon, pinky macaron, taro pudding, and lemon meringue clouds, just to name a few.

You can also grab other sweets like croissant rolls and danish loaves, as well as a massive range of iced drinks, milk teas, and yogurt beverages.

The level of innovative flavours, high-quality ingredients, and skillful approach are just a few reasons why we’re very excited about Hazukido’s entry into the Vancouver pastry scene.

Hazukido has several locations in Ontario and one in Quebec.

Address: 280 Nelson Street, Vancouver

With files from Hanna McLean and Daryn Wright