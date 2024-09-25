Tripadvisor has revealed its 2024 Traveler’s Choice Awards Best of the Best Restaurants, and this year, Canada has its own list in the Fine Dining category.

What’s even more exciting is that two Vancouver spots made the top-10 list.

According to its website, the Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the “highest level of excellence in travel” and is awarded to restaurants that receive a “high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period.” Out of its 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone.

Vancouver’s Five Sails Restaurant landed itself ninth on the list, and Hawksworth Restaurant took tenth.

“Five Sails Restaurant combines breathtaking views with an innovative menu,” said Tripadvisor. “The food presentation is top-notch, and the staff is both attentive and friendly. For an extra touch, ask for a window seat to enjoy the stunning scenery while you dine.”

Tripadvisor praised Hawksworth as an “elegant spot with a sophisticated atmosphere ” and raved about the sablefish and the roasted lamb.

Another BC spot that made the list was Araxi Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Whistler, which came in sixth.

“Araxi Restaurant & Oyster Bar stands out with its fresh seafood and farm-to-table approach. The oysters are a must-try, and the seasonal menu keeps things exciting,” said Tripadvisor.

Pluvio Restaurant, located in Ucluelet on the western side of Vancouver Island, managed to land itself third on the list.

