Whether you’re a java person or not, you likely already know of Artigiano. The brand has been a part of Vancouver’s coffee culture for over 30 years, and it operates dozens of locations across BC, plus one in Alberta.

In June, Artigiano unveiled its new bar concept at its Yaletown Davie Street location. We now know that was just the beginning of some big changes for the cafe.

Artigiano will be opening a new two-storey, 4,400 sq ft flagship location at Park Royal.

Set to open in January 2025, this exciting addition to the West Vancouver shopping centre aims to be a hub for the brand, incorporating Artigiano’s first-ever open-concept kitchen, in-house bakery, and an all-season rooftop garden patio.

We’re told the new Artigiano will feature a contemporary design, a collaboration with Megan Kirkpatrick of Jute Studios, and will offer 170 seats.

Guests can look forward to full table service here. They can expect to enjoy pies from wood-fired pizza ovens, Artigiano’s signature curated tea, bakery, and food items, and, of course, its coffee, which is roasted and blended in Burnaby.

“Opening our first open-concept kitchen and in-house bakery is a thrilling milestone for the Artigiano team,” said Dean Shillington, president and owner of Artigiano.

“This, combined with our signature coffee, daytime dining and evening bar concept, heralds a new era for Artigiano as we continue to craft unique and artful experiences for our guests. We are positive that this location will have something for anyone that stops by.”

But that’s not all, folks. Artigiano unveiled more expansion plans. Check out the new locations opening down the line:

White Rock (Early 2025)

Brentwood Skytrain Station in Burnaby – express-style location (Spring 2025)

University Heights in Saanich (Summer 2025)

Arlo Building at Fraser & E 28th (Fall 2025)

The brand says established cafes will also expand with the Artigiano bar concept.

“Locations such as Main Street, Cambie Street, Edgemont, Hastings Street in Burnaby, and Langley will transform from cafes by day to bars by evening, where guests will find signature cocktails such as the Espresso Martini made with Artigiano Private Reserve espresso; the Aperol spritz; a smooth Earl Grey Sour made with Artigiano’s organic tea; and negronis.”

We’ll keep you posted on all the openings as they come. Stay tuned!

Artigiano Flagship

Address: Park Royal, West Vancouver

Instagram

