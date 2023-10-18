Hawksworth Restaurant wins best hotel restaurant in North America

The winners of the World Culinary Awards have just been announced and numerous BC restaurants have won accolades. Most notably, Hawksworth Restaurant won Best Hotel Restaurant in North America for 2023.

Hawskworth, located at Rosewood Hotel Georgia in downtown Vancouver, is run by Chef David Hawksworth, who spent a decade honing his talents in Europe.

He has worked in Michelin-starred kitchens such as Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, L’Escargot, and The Square.

Hawksworth makes its food with quality ingredients sourced locally and from around the world.

The restaurant opened in 2011, has won multiple awards, and was named one of the “World’s Best Restaurants” by Forbes.

BC was also put on the map for other categories, with Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar winning Best New Restaurant and Dine Out Vancouver winning North America’s Best Culinary Festival in 2023.

You can view the full list of winners online.

Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

