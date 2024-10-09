Tickets for Kylie Minogue's Vancouver concert on sale this week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get Ready to "Keep Calm and Murray On" at The Beaumont Studios This Halloween Season

Music superstar Kylie Minogue is coming to Vancouver next spring on her biggest world tour in over a decade.

The two-time Grammy winner is bringing the Tension Tour to Pacific Coliseum on Saturday, April 26.

Tickets for the electrifying show go on sale Friday, October 11 at 10 am. Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal are the only three Canadian dates announced on the global tour so far.

Minogue is also celebrating the release of Tension II on October 18. The new collection of 13 songs features the lead single, “Lights Camera Action,” and includes collaborations with The Blessed Madonna, Orville Peck, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo, and Sia.

The Princess of Pop has sold over 80 million albums worldwide and is the highest-selling female recording artist from Australia. Minogue was selected as one of Time’s most influential people in 2024 and is also beloved for hits like “The Loco-motion,” “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head,” and “Love At First Sight.”

When: April 26, 2025

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum — 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online starting on October 3 at 9 am.