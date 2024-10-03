Fright Nights serving up tasty and terrifying treats for Halloween season

One of Western Canada’s scariest Halloween events is ready to spook Vancouver for another season. And you’ll want to bring your appetite with you!

Playland’s Fright Nights attraction is celebrating its 21st anniversary on select nights starting on Friday, October 4, and running through to Halloween night.

Not only are there immersive haunted houses and heart-pounding rides to enjoy, but Fright Nights is serving up a macabre menu full of delicious treats!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PNE / Playland (@pne_playland)

You might also like: Cirque du Soleil's new Echo extravaganza swings into Vancouver this fall

5 Halloween markets to check out in Metro Vancouver this spooky season

Score up to 80% off Vancouver Christmas Market tickets in new sale

Get ready to sink your teeth (or fangs) into the following eerie eats:

Zombie Fingers (deep-fried KitKat bars in green donut mix and topped with almond slices and red icing sugar)

Spice Meter Pizza (pizza infused with Tabasco Sauce in the centre, and Tabasco Scorpion Sauce on the outer edge)

Caramel Pumpkin Pie Shake (real pumpkin pie, Canadian premium vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, and caramel drizzle)

Fright Night Fingers (mini hot dogs with ketchup or fiery ketchup on a bed of seasoned crispy curly fries)

New Loaded Fries (Beef Bulgogi Fries with melted cheese sauce and bulgogi beef, or Egg N’ Cheese Fries topped with a yolky egg and melted cheese. Garnished with cilantro, green onions, and sesame seeds and finished with house-made gochujang sauce)

Fright Nights Pumpkin Donuts (mini donuts with brown sugar pumpkin spice, drizzled with caramel sauce, and served with whipped cream and pumpkin spice icing sugar)

Walking Death Tacos (Doritos with mild salsa, corn, black beans, shredded lettuce, and topped with sour cream, blended cheese, and cilantro)

Haunting Hot Chocolate (topping options include whipped cream, sprinkles, pumpkin cream candy, mini marshmallows, chocolate drizzle, Oreo bits and Kit Kat bar)

Fright Nights Caramel Apples (handcrafted fudge apples with assorted flavours)

Returning to Fright Nights this year is The Void haunted house. PNE describes it as “one of the scariest haunted houses in Fright Nights history,” with monstrous beasts and howling caves.

Among the other spooky houses to explore with your Scooby crew are:

The Bloodshed

Carn-Evil

Darkness

Fear

Materia Medica

Keepers Doll Factory

Haunted Mansion

Guests are invited to participate in the nightly Opening Scaremony at 6 pm, with all of the creepy cast members welcoming them inside the park entrance. New attractions this year include the heart-pounding Fizz Death Circuit as well as Trials of the Night happening three times each evening.

Make sure to purchase advance tickets online as event nights have limited availability and may sell out.

Fright Nights are not recommended for children 12 and under, guests 65 and older, guests with sensitivity to strobe lighting or fog machines, guests with high blood pressure and/or heart conditions, and those who are pregnant. Remember that no guest costumes or face makeup are allowed.

When: Select dates from October 4 until October 31, 2024

Time: 6 pm to 11 am on October 6, 13 and 20. Open until midnight on all other days. An early entry pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $33, purchase online