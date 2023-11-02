Folke makes Air Canada's list of Best New Restaurant 2023

Air Canada dropped its picks for the best new restaurants in Canada for 2023, and Vancouver’s Folke made the list. It only opened in June of 2022.

The restaurant is best known for its vegan, shareable small plates.

What’s even better is Folke offers hospitality-included service, which means the pricing model includes tipping.

“We aim to create a sustainable model for work and pay for our team.”

In addition to local produce, Folke serves beer, wines, and cider that are local to BC.

It also offers a no-nonsense approach to its menu. Items are listed simply as the most prominent ingredient. We’d recommend trying the Gnocchi (with chanterelles, fennel, and ruta-bacon), Tapioca Dumplings (mushroom xo, chili oil, and ponzu), or the Carrots (bagna cauda, kale, and smoked maple).

If you can’t decide what to order (or as the restaurant so cleverly says: don’t give a folke?), you can let Folke serve you seven courses of its choosing.

This tasting menu comprises menu favourites, off-menu dishes, and of course, dessert.

Folke was also recently recommended in the Michelin Guide 2023.

You can visit from Thursday to Monday from 5 to 10:30 pm or until 9 pm on Mondays.

Address: 2585 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 236-455-6556

Instagram