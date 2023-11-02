Air Canada reveals picks for Canada's Best New Restaurants 2023
Between the Michelin Guide picks in two major Canadian cities, Canada’s 100 Best, and all the other lists and rankings out there — one thing is clear: this country is full of delicious places to dine.
Now, Air Canada is shedding even more light on the stellar Canadian dining scene with its annual Canada’s Best New Restaurants awards.
The organization revealed its longlist of nominees back in September, and at a ceremony in Toronto on Wednesday evening, the winners were revealed.
Regarding how establishments are chosen, Air Canada says that any spot that fully opened between late Spring 2022 and 2023, was up for consideration.
So without any more delay, here are Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2023:
1. Kappo Sato – Toronto, ON
2. Wild Blue – Whistler, BC
3. Marilena Café & Raw Bar – Victoria, BC
4. Rizzo’s House of Parm – Crystal Beach, ON
5. Petit Socco – Winnipeg, MB
6. Bonheur d’occasion – Montreal, QC
7. Folke – Vancouver, BC
8. Le Molière par Mousso – Montreal, QC
9. Espace Old Mill – Stanbridge East, QC
10. Darlings – Bloomfield, ON