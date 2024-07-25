McDonald’s is heating things up with a brand-new menu item, available only for a limited time.
The Firecracker McCrispy is a crispy chicken sandwich topped with a sweet and spicy sauce and crispy jalapenos, all served on a soft potato bun. It’s meant as a follow-up to its previous “swicy” creation: the Hot Honey McCrispy.
McDonald’s has been busy adding multiple limited-time items to its menu, including a trio of throwback McNugget sauces, McShaker Fries, and its Remix menu.
This new sweet and spicy sandwich will only be available for a limited time, so be sure to get your hands on one before it’s gone.
