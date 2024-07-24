If you’re looking for an entry to Canadian snack foods, chips are absolutely the way to go.

As a Canadian, no one knows this better than Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, who took to Instagram to share his love of some popular Canadian chips.

Porowski is currently in Toronto, where he’s been sharing some of his foodie adventures, including visits to John & Son’s Oyster House and Sarang Kitchen. Luckily, the TV host still had plenty of room for snacks.

“Universal healthcare, sensible gun laws, and all-dressed crispers,” he shared in an Instagram post in a car, completely surrounded by bags of chips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni)

The chip lovefest didn’t end there. Porowski shared a snap of Lay’s Ketchup chips on his story, but it seems that his followers had a lot to say about them.

He followed up with another story, showcasing another Canadian favourite: Ruffles All Dressed.

“Not here for the unnecessary hateful dms abt ketchup chips tbh so don’t even come for me w all dressed,” he wrote. We wouldn’t dare!

Next up, Porowski dug out a bag of Hickory Sticks, a chip that he said he had forgotten even existed.

“I don’t ever remember calling them Hickory Sticks, but they’re amazing, and you get such a bang for your buck because it’s so heavy and dense,” he said.

Lastly, Porowski decided to try a snack that was brand-new to him: Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt and Malt Vinegar chips.

“These I’ve never tried but nothing is better on fries than malt vinegar so I’m optimistic,” he shared.

Luckily for the TV personality, Miss Vickie’s proved to be a hit, as he shared another snap of him loading up with a handful of chips.

“Miss Vickie you’ve outdone yourself,” he said.

It’s a right of passage for anyone visiting Canada to try out some of the classic chip flavours, including Hollywood stars. Last month, even some Bridgerton stars got in on the action.