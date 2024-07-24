Wendy's is launching a new summer drink and deals across Canada

Wendy’s is launching a brand-new Frosty and some ice-cold deals to help beat the heat this summer.

The sun is shining, temperatures are rising, and to celebrate, Wendy’s is introducing the Frosty Fizz at locations across Canada.

The effervescent treat combines a burst of Fanta Orange with Wendy’s classic Frosty for a summer treat.

The Frosty Fizz is available at Wendy’s locations until September 1, so you’ll want to be fast to get your hands on the new sip.

That’s not all either, as Wendy’s will also be helping Canadians cool off with a brand-new deal.

Diners will be able to get a Frosty-ccino or iced coffee for just $1.99 when ordering through the Wendy’s app. The deal is available at participating Wendy’s locations in Canada until September 1.