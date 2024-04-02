McDonald's drops new Remix Menu with four fan-favourite mashups
After all the April Fools’ pranks from yesterday, it’s refreshing to see a new offering that’s not a joke. McDonald’s has dropped a Remix Menu at stores across Canada.
The brand is paying homage to some fan-favourite mashups by making them official items for a limited time.
In addition to the eats, McDonald’s has teamed up with Lil Yachty, who created a remix of his own: a version of the original 1989 McDonald’s Menu Song.
Montreal-born multi-instrumentalist Mike Clay also dropped a French-language remix of this track.
“We hope these new takes on the McDonald’s Menu Song, brought to life by Lil Yachty and Mike Clay, will evoke the excitement Canadians felt for McDonald’s the first time they heard the song, and look forward to introducing it to a new generation of fans,” says Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s Canada.
“It’s also a celebration of the love Canadians have for our iconic menu items.”
This is the first-ever Remix Menu for McDonald’s, and here’s what’s on offer:
Chicken Cheeseburger
What:
- Crispy chicken patty made with Canadian-raised seasoned chicken
- 100% Canadian beef patty
- Topped with a slice of melty processed cheddar cheese, a pickle, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a toasty bun
Surf ‘N Turf Burger
What:
- Two 100% Canadian beef patties
- A crispy, flaky Filet-O-Fish patty made with 100% Alaska Pollock
- Topped with two slices of melty processed cheddar cheese, tangy pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a toasty bun
Sweet Chili Junior Chicken
What:
- Made with Canadian-raised crispy seasoned chicken
- Topped with crunchy shredded lettuce, tangy sweet chili Thai sauce, and mayo-style sauce, all on a toasty bun
Apple Pie McFlurry
What:
- Cool soft vanilla serve swirled together with tasty caramel sauce
- Pieces of Baked Apple Pie
The Remix Menu is available for a limited time only, from now until April 29, 2024, at participating restaurants.
Which hack are you most excited to try? Dished checked them all out pre-launch, and here’s what we thought.
