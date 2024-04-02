McDonald's drops new Remix Menu with four fan-favourite mashups

After all the April Fools’ pranks from yesterday, it’s refreshing to see a new offering that’s not a joke. McDonald’s has dropped a Remix Menu at stores across Canada.

The brand is paying homage to some fan-favourite mashups by making them official items for a limited time.

In addition to the eats, McDonald’s has teamed up with Lil Yachty, who created a remix of his own: a version of the original 1989 McDonald’s Menu Song.

Montreal-born multi-instrumentalist Mike Clay also dropped a French-language remix of this track.

“We hope these new takes on the McDonald’s Menu Song, brought to life by Lil Yachty and Mike Clay, will evoke the excitement Canadians felt for McDonald’s the first time they heard the song, and look forward to introducing it to a new generation of fans,” says Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s Canada.

“It’s also a celebration of the love Canadians have for our iconic menu items.”

This is the first-ever Remix Menu for McDonald’s, and here’s what’s on offer:

Chicken Cheeseburger

What:

Crispy chicken patty made with Canadian-raised seasoned chicken

100% Canadian beef patty

Topped with a slice of melty processed cheddar cheese, a pickle, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a toasty bun

Surf ‘N Turf Burger

What:

Two 100% Canadian beef patties

A crispy, flaky Filet-O-Fish patty made with 100% Alaska Pollock

Topped with two slices of melty processed cheddar cheese, tangy pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a toasty bun

Sweet Chili Junior Chicken

What:

Made with Canadian-raised crispy seasoned chicken

Topped with crunchy shredded lettuce, tangy sweet chili Thai sauce, and mayo-style sauce, all on a toasty bun

Apple Pie McFlurry

What:

Cool soft vanilla serve swirled together with tasty caramel sauce

Pieces of Baked Apple Pie

The Remix Menu is available for a limited time only, from now until April 29, 2024, at participating restaurants.

Which hack are you most excited to try? Dished checked them all out pre-launch, and here’s what we thought.

