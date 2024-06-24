FoodFood NewsCanada

Jun 24 2024, 5:39 pm
Good news, nugget fans: you’ll soon be able to enjoy three of McDonald’s throwback sauces with your next meal.

McDonald’s is bringing back its 1980s Garlic Parmesan sauce, 1990s Szechuan sauce, and 2000s Jalapeno Cheddar sauce for a limited time.

These new sauces will join the menu on June 25 alongside its new summer shake.

Additionally, McDonald’s has recently added two new flavours of McShaker fries to its menu.

These new retro sauces will only be available for a limited time, so be sure to grab them before they’re gone.

Will you be trying these McDonald’s throwback sauces? Let us know in the comments.

