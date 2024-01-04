FoodFood NewsSpecials & DealsCanada

McDonald's launches the Hot Honey McCrispy alongside new McFlurry

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
Jan 4 2024, 10:21 pm
McDonald's launches the Hot Honey McCrispy alongside new McFlurry
McDonald’s is starting the new year off right with a brand-new sandwich: the Hot Honey McCrispy.

This new chicken creation features McDonald’s new McCrispy alongside a sweet and spicy hot honey sauce and mayo-style sauce. It’s then topped with shredded lettuce and crispy jalapenos and served on a soft potato bun. You can also add bacon to this handheld.

In addition to the sandwich, McDonalds also launched the Siakam Swirl McFlurry. It features red smarties and hot fudge and is inspired by Toronto Raptor Pascal Siakam’s iconic spin move and the Raptor’s team colours. We previously saw this flavour in February. You can try this new flavour across Canada (excluding Quebec).

These new menu items are hot off the heels of McDonald’s adult Happy Meals, which launched at the end of last year.

Both the Hot Honey McCrispy and Siakam Swirl McFlurry are available for a limited time, so be sure to try these quickly before they’re gone.

