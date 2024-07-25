New Loblaw policy promises customers if their produce isn't fresh, "it's free"

Loblaw is rolling out a new policy at several of its banners, promising customers that if they’re not satisfied with the produce purchased in-store, it will be replaced and refunded with “no questions asked.”

In an announcement today, the grocery giant said the Fresh Promise will be implemented at its Loblaws, Independent, Valu-mart, and Zehrs locations.

The Fresh Promise applies to any fresh produce item purchased in-store or online at the applicable locations.

Loblaw added that the item will be replaced with an identical item or, at its discretion, “a comparable item” within seven days.

A refund will be granted with the presentation of the item and the customer’s receipt of purchase at the Loblaw store where the produce was originally bought.

In a statement, Frank Gambioli, president of Loblaw’s supermarket division, said the company wants customers to walk out of its stores “feeling like they’ve got the right value for them.”

“We know how much freshness and quality plays into value, and the Fresh Promise means that Canadians shopping in Loblaw grocery stores can be confident in the produce they are buying. Because if it’s not fresh, it’s free.”

Recently, another Loblaw-owned chain announced a new measure to ensure “greater affordability” for customers.

No Frills axed its multi-buy promotion from all stores nationwide in early July.

“Effective immediately, shoppers are no longer bound by offers like ‘buy two for $5 or one for $2.99.′ Instead, everyday low prices extend to individual items making it easier and more affordable than ever before,” the grocer stated at the time.

Thursday’s Fresh Promise announcement comes as Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Limited, agreed to settle nationwide class-action lawsuits against them relating to their involvement in what they called “an industry-wide price-fixing arrangement… involving certain packaged bread products.”

With files from Isabelle Docto