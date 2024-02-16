3 recent fast food drops to get excited about in Canada

It’s been just over two weeks since our last fast-food roundup and we’ve already got some new drops to get excited about.

From some sweet breakfast treats to a spicy new handheld, here are some recent fast food drops to get excited about.

Introducing the Spicy Piri-Piri Buddy Burger served with your choice of chicken, beef, or potato patty.

Yes, you read that right. You can get this new handheld served to you on a potato patty, which is inspired by the popular menu hack of customers adding a hash brown to their burger.

Each sandwich is topped with the new piri piri sauce, crisp whole-leaf lettuce, tomato, and red onions. Plus, each sandwich comes in at just $3.99.

Tim Hortons has just added some new menu items, and things are getting spicy.

The Canadian coffee chain has dropped a new iteration of its popular Loaded Wraps and Bowls with Sweet Chili Chicken.

The bowls and wraps each come packed with grains, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and cucumbers, as well as your choice of chicken or veggies.

Wendy’s and Cinnabon have teamed up to create a sweet, new, gooey breakfast treat.

The Cinnabon Pull-Apart is made up of warm Danish dough dunked in a glaze and then baked with cinnamon, brown butter, and sugar.

Each piece is enveloped with Cinnabon’s signature cream cheese frosting, which includes just a hint of citrus.

However, you’ll have to wait until March 18 before getting your hands on this treat.

With files from Charlie Hart