FoodFood NewsCanada

Tim Hortons just dropped some sweet and spicy new menu items

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Feb 12 2024, 5:10 pm
Tim Hortons just dropped some sweet and spicy new menu items
Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons has just added some new menu items, and things are getting spicy.

The Canadian coffee chain has dropped a new iteration of its popular Loaded Wraps and Bowls with Sweet Chili Chicken.

The bowls and wraps each come packed with grains, lettuce, diced tomatoes and cucumbers, as well as your choice of chicken or veggies.

“Our latest Sweet Chili Chicken flavour has a perfect blend of savoury, sweet and spicy notes and makes a great lunch or dinner paired with our new Sea Salt Wedges and a refreshing cold beverage like a Sparkling Quencher or new Fudge Brownie Iced Latte,” said Carolina Berti, vice president of category and innovation at Tim Hortons.

The Loaded Wraps and Bowls are also available in Cilantro Lime or Habanero.

As well as some drool-worthy lunch options, the coffee chain also dropped a lineup of new drinks to enjoy this winter.

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop