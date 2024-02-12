Tim Hortons just dropped some sweet and spicy new menu items

Tim Hortons has just added some new menu items, and things are getting spicy.

The Canadian coffee chain has dropped a new iteration of its popular Loaded Wraps and Bowls with Sweet Chili Chicken.

The bowls and wraps each come packed with grains, lettuce, diced tomatoes and cucumbers, as well as your choice of chicken or veggies.

“Our latest Sweet Chili Chicken flavour has a perfect blend of savoury, sweet and spicy notes and makes a great lunch or dinner paired with our new Sea Salt Wedges and a refreshing cold beverage like a Sparkling Quencher or new Fudge Brownie Iced Latte,” said Carolina Berti, vice president of category and innovation at Tim Hortons.

The Loaded Wraps and Bowls are also available in Cilantro Lime or Habanero.

As well as some drool-worthy lunch options, the coffee chain also dropped a lineup of new drinks to enjoy this winter.