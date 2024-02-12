A&W just released a hot new burger based on a popular menu hack

A&W took the world by storm with its last burger sensation, the Spicy Dill Pickle Mama Burger, and it’s here to shake things up again with the launch of its new spicy burger trio.

Introducing the Spicy Piri-Piri Buddy Burger served with your choice of chicken, beef, or potato patty.

Yes, you read that right. You can get this new handheld served to you on a potato patty, which is inspired by a popular menu hack of customers adding a hash brown to their burger.

Each sandwich is topped with the new piri piri sauce, crisp whole-leaf lettuce, tomato, and red onions. Plus, each sandwich comes in at just $3.99.

“For years A&W employees and guests (predominantly from the South-Asian community) have been quietly making this menu hack for themselves. Its popularity was clear to me during a meeting with Ontario operators, where every one of them knew the exact same menu hack recipe because of how many guests were ordering it,” said Priya Dhillon, a franchisee of over 40 A&W Restaurant locations in Canada.