Canadian husband and wife duo cook up success with new hot sauces

A Metro Vancouver entrepreneurial duo is turning their passion for health and love of good food into a thriving line of hot sauces.

Joyce and Parm Rai, a wife and husband team from Langley, BC, are the founders of Gladstone Sauce.

The family-owned hot sauce company crafts small batches of high-quality sauces in several flavours. According to Parm, the business took off after a momentous occasion in their lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @gladstonesauce

You might also like: Neza Coffee entrepreneur brews up success by celebrating family heritage

Canadian artist celebrates beauty of movement with new Reitmans collection

Canadian entrepreneur ready to help people heal with grief support toolkits

“Our journey with hot sauce took an exciting turn after we became parents,” Parm told Daily Hive. “Like many parents out there, we found ourselves navigating the delicate balance of wanting our meals spicy and flavorful while ensuring they catered to the varying tastes of our family members, especially the younger ones not yet into spice.

“That’s when the importance of having the perfect hot sauce, one that adds both heat and flavour, became evident.”

Gladstone Sauce uses premium ingredients, without fillers, chemicals, or preservatives. There are currently three varieties to choose from: The Original, Hot Chipotle, and Hot Honey.

“Our sauces do pack a spicy punch, as any good hot sauce should,” said Joyce. “For those who may be a bit hesitant to dive headfirst into the heat, we recommend starting with our Hot Honey. The local honey infused in this sauce adds a nice sweetness that helps mellow down the burn.”

The hot sauce company also posts recipes on its blog, including spicy grilled shrimp, rib eye steak with spicy herb sauce, and the Gladstone Caeser.

Parm, a dedicated chiropractor in Langley, spent a lot of time working in his parent’s fish and chip shop during his younger years in Telford, England. It also nurtured his life-long passion for sauces.

“I discovered my love for the scotch bonnet hot sauce popular among the West Indies community in Telford,” Parm explained. “But upon moving to Canada, I could not find a local hot sauce that could replicate the distinctive heat and flavour I loved from my childhood.

“So in 2023, after a year of testing multiple recipes, we finally nailed it and Gladstone Sauce was created. We’re aiming to bring back the unique and beloved scotch bonnet hot sauce experience from England to enthusiasts in Canada.”

Joyce’s journey to the hot sauce aisle began with her graduating with a degree in business and then joining Parm at RAI Chiropractic after they married.

“Working together, we witnessed our business thrive,” she said. “The experience of being partners in both life and business has been incredible, and it naturally fueled our excitement to venture into new territories with Gladstone Sauce. We’re eager to see where this flavorful journey takes us.”

Gladstone Sauce is currently sold in several BC grocery stores, cafes, and gourmet shops. Foodies can also order the sauces online, as they are available to be shipped across Canada and the United States.

“The most gratifying aspect of our work with Gladstone Sauces is the incredible response and encouragement we’ve received from our customers,” Parm added. “Participating in events and markets, watching people try our sauces and genuinely enjoy them, has been a highlight.

“Our local community has been a powerhouse of support for small businesses like ours, and their enthusiasm fuels our drive to keep pushing forward and share our sauces with even more people. The connection with our community and the positive reception keep us motivated and excited about the journey ahead.”

For more information on Gladstone Sauce, visit gladstonesauce.com.