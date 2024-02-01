6 recent fast-food drops to get excited about

We’re only a day into February and we’ve already got some pretty epic fast-food drops.
From the return of the fan-favourite McRib to some tasty melty sandwiches, here are six fast-food drops to get excited over.
Beaver Minis
Regardless of who you ask, BeaverTails is a Canadian classic. Now you can get these treats in a more bite-sized variety. Beaver Minis are the solution for when you just don’t know which BeaverTails flavour to order. These mini treats are available in boxes of six or 12 and you’re able to mix and match between 10 flavours including The Classic, Avalanche, Hazel Amour, Apple Pie, BrWOWnie, Coco Vanil’, Strawberry Cheesecake, Killaloe Sunrise, mEHple, and Triple Trip. These treats are available at select locations in Quebec and Ontario.
Starbucks Valentine’s Day Drinks
Hot off the heels of Starbucks’ new Oleato beverages is its Valentine’s Day lineup featuring two new drinks. You can order either the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino or the Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew featuring hazelnut syrup, chocolate cold foam, and mocha cookie crumbles.
McRib
After 10 long years, the McRib has made its way back to McDonald’s. With its boneless pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce, onions and pickles, all served up on a homestyle bun, it’s easy to see why Canadians have been desperate to get their hands on the McRib once again. However, not everyone was a fan of the return of this sandwich.
Angry Whopper
Fans of the Burger King Whopper will be happy to hear that the Angry Whopper has returned. Featuring cheese, bacon, jalapeno slices, crispy onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and signature Angry Sauce, this sandwich is for those who can handle a little heat. You’re able to order this angry sandwich as either a Whopper, Whopper Jr., or as a chicken sandwich.
Bacon Portabella Mushroom Melt
Mushrooms? Check. Bacon? Check. Ooey gooey melty cheesy goodness? Triple check. The handheld — which Wendy’s refers to as “the best burger in every universe” — features cheesy sauce dunked on portabella mushrooms, three strips of applewood smoked bacon and Wendy’s classic square patty of fresh, never-frozen Canadian beef.
Red Velvet Blizzard and Cake
Dairy Queen is also bringing us a tasty Valentine’s Day treat: the Red Velvet Blizzard. Available as either a Blizzard or a Blizzard cake, this treat features red velvet cake pieces and cream cheese-flavoured icing.