"Embarrassed for them": Argument in Canadian McDonald's drive-thru goes viral

A video of an argument in an Edmonton McDonald’s drive-thru is going viral.

The clip, which was posted to TikTok, has been viewed more than one million times since it was uploaded yesterday.

In the video, a man and a woman can be seen in their vehicle in the McDonald’s drive-thru, both holding their phones up, cameras pointed at the cashier. The video’s description explains that the man and woman allegedly declined to park their car in a stall to receive their food and insisted on a cash refund despite initially paying for their meal with a card.

The cashier, who was likely trying to follow restaurant policy, made multiple offers for the couple to accept the refund back onto a card. Yet, they refused, opting instead to hurl all sorts of insults at the cashier.

The insults from the woman in the car ranged from criticizing the cashier for working at McDonald’s to her hair to calling her a loser, telling her to “get a career,” and asking her where she was from, saying she should “speak English” despite the entire back-and-forth clearly happening in English.

With a smirk, the man threatens the cashier with a “big lawsuit” and informs her that he has “50,000 followers on Instagram” and that their encounter will go viral. While he was right about the viral part, it’s likely not how he thought it would turn out.

The majority of the comments were not on the couple’s side.

“‘Give me refund,’ refuses to proceed with the refund process,” one comment reads.

Another wrote, “I’m embarrassed for them.”

“Why do people act like they have a lawyer in their back pocket just waiting on their call,” another user asked.

A former McDonald’s employee also chimed in, saying, “I worked at McDonald’s for three years, and the amount of grown adults that throw tantrums like this on a daily basis is insane.”

