This year’s spring break runs from March 13 to March 24 for most Lower Mainland schools. If you’re looking for fun activities to keep your kids busy, there are plenty of activities and events to choose from in and around Vancouver.

So let’s not waste any time! Here are 10 family-friendly things to do in Metro Vancouver during spring break. Monster Jam, Burnaby Village Museum, and more!

What: Nature’s Ninjas: Defenses of the Animal Kingdom is an all-new Vancouver Aquarium interactive exhibit. Guests will get up close with unique animals and learn all about their crafty self-defences through hands-on displays and engaging talks.

Highlights include the spiky four-toed hedgehog, the armoured three-banded armadillo, and the colour-changing chameleons. You can even meet a two-toed sloth.

When: Open daily until September 4, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13-64 is $37.95-$49.95. Child, Student, and Senior tickets, and memberships are available. Purchase tickets online

What: The Vancouver Whitecaps are hosting its second annual Women and Girls in Sport Match this weekend at BC Place, with a variety of activities set to celebrate women excelling in sport and inspire the next generation to pursue their passion for the industry.

Fans at the game will enjoy live painting by Carling Jackson – The Athlete Artist, national anthems performed in harmony by Marie Hui, Arielle Tuliao, Elizabeth Irving, and Ema Lake, and halftime mini-matches featuring teams from the North Shore Girls Soccer Club. There will also be female-focused food and drink specials throughout the match against FC Dallas.

When: March 11, 2023

Time: 11 am

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: World champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt in epic competitions of speed and skill.

Guests of all ages can even get up and close with the mighty machines at Monster Jam. And local fans will even see the debut of the mechanical beast ThunderROARus.

When: March 17 to 19, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Pit Party from 10:30 am to 12 noon

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Burnaby Village Museum is celebrating spring break and longtime visitors and new guests will discover plenty of to enjoy. Special activities throughout the two weeks include making Coast Salish Seed Bombs, learning how to churn butter, playing heritage games, and more.

The beloved open-air historical attraction transports people back in time and lets them experience life in a 1920s village, complete with heritage and recreated buildings and staff dressed in the period’s fashion.

When: March 13 to March 24, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: The Canadian premiere of Oz retells the whimsical story of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The audience is transported to 1899 Chicago as the author and poet struggles to put his ideas down on paper. His housekeeper Bridgey and a young girl named Dot help Baum improvise the story and soon the magical tale starts coming to life.

When: Now until March 26, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18-$35, purchase online

What: Enjoy some quality time with the family at this quaint farm, which is home to a plethora of adorable animals, including sheep and donkeys. There are approximately 200 domestic farm animals and birds to meet at Maplewood Farm, plus you can bring your own fresh fruits and veggies to feed the bunnies. It’s a great kid-friendly activity that is open year-round rain or shine.

When: Open Daily

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Address: 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

Cost: $5.55-$9.45, purchase online

What: Looking for an action-packed day out this spring? Central City Fun Park is Metro Vancouver’s newest and most exciting indoor amusement park, and it has something for everyone.

Conveniently located a short walk from Surrey’s Scott Road Sky Train, the fun park has been designed for people of all ages with features like a rolling skating arena, awesome arcade machines, a virtual reality experience, and so much more.

Where: 11125 124 Street #100A, Surrey, BC

Hours:

Open every day during Spring Break

Sunday: 11 am to 10 pm

Monday & Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday & Thursday: 4 pm t0 10 pm

Friday: 4 pm to 12 am

Saturday: 11 am to 12 am

What: Science World invites guests to go on a deep dive into the world of skin in its latest exhibit. Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity, presented by Acuitas Therapeutics, explores the unique properties of skin in a variety of organisms. Learn about the hyper-sensing skin receptors in crocodilians, the super thick skin of whales, and more.

When: Now until May 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Vancouver Mysteries invites Super Families to try and stop the slimy supervillain Muck Monster from flooding Vancouver with rain and taking over the whole planet. This outdoor, interactive game will see each team receive tools, artifacts, clues, and a map from Agent X to start them on their adventure. For ages 6 and up (one adult required per team) and costumes are encouraged.

Vancouver Mysteries also offers interactive games for older children, youth and adults daily, including an outdoor murder mystery, a spy game or a superhero adventure.

When: Daily

Time: Various times

Where: Secret location to be revealed to players

Cost: $35 per player plus GST. Purchase Online

What: Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., presented by NEON and Paquin Entertainment Group, invites guests of ages to get up close and personal with costumes and props from some of the latest and greatest releases from Marvel Studios, including Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s armour, Black Widow’s uniform, and more.

Start as a new recruit and explore the history, science, engineering, genetics, and profiles of your favourite Avengers.

When: Now until May 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Saturday)

Where: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Tickets: Prices start at $29 for adults and $23 for children (plus ticketing fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups. VIP packages are also available, and infants under three years old are free. Purchase online