Whitecaps celebrate women and girls in sport this weekend at BC Place

The Vancouver Whitecaps are hosting its Women and Girls in Sport Match this weekend at BC Place, and there are plenty of exciting activities for fans to enjoy.

Western Conference rivals FC Dallas are in town on Saturday, March 11, and the matinee game is celebrating women excelling in sports.

The second annual event also aims to inspire the next generation to pursue their passion for the industry, with special guests, a women’s soccer rally, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@whitecapsfc)

You might also like: New Zealand women perform famous Haka at Canada Sevens in Vancouver

"Insane": Shapovalov calls out gender pay gap in tennis

9-year-old girl roasts Leafs fans at Canucks game in Vancouver

The fun begins with the South Sisters hosting a pre-game Women’s Soccer Rally at The Ox Pub at 800 Granville Street. The event is open to all women, 2SLGBTQIAQ+, and allies,

Whitecaps FC club reporter Sarita Patel, general manager of women’s soccer Stephanie Labbé, and other special guests will join the group for a free, all-ages conversation on Women & Girls in Sport.

Supporters from Ox Pub will meet up with fellow fans for the traditional March to the Match down Robson Street, departing from Dublin Calling at 12:45 pm.

There will also be pre-match clinics with 75 girls aged 8 to 14 led by an all-female, all-Whitecaps FC coaching team. Players from local girls soccer teams ages nine to 13 will also have an opportunity to get on the pitch at BC Place.

Women and Girls in Sport Match will begin with a harmonized national anthem by local singers Marie Hui, Arielle Tuliao, Elizabeth Irving, and Ema Lake. Fans will also see “The Athlete Artist” Carling Jackson paint a 5×5 live beside the pitch in the Asahi Super Dry Landing.

Vancouver’s very own “Athlete Artist” Carling Jackson will be showcasing her talent pitchside at @BCPlace this Saturday 🎨👩‍🎨 Catch @CarlingJackson live painting a 5×5 mural during the Women & Girls in Sport match! 🌊 Purchase your tickets today! 🎟 https://t.co/kYUbJil9Ft pic.twitter.com/FZF2escppM — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) March 7, 2023

There will be female-focused food and drink specials throughout the match against FC Dallas. And returning for the second annual event is a commemorative logo designed by Kelsie Lee, acclaimed local artist and Design Lead for Motion & Stadium for the team.

In a video posted by the Whitecaps in 2022, Kelsie Lee also shared why the celebration match was important to her.

“Women and girls in sport are really important to me because I believe it allows a lot of young people to get pushed out of their comfort zones, try new things, and really learn what they’re capable of,” added Kelsie Lee. “I think dealing with obstacles like that is really important. It not only helps character build, but it really shows young women what they’re capable of and what they can go out and really achieve.”

When: March 11, 2023

Time: 2 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online