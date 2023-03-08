How to spend a day at Surrey’s family-friendly indoor fun park near Vancouver

Looking for an action-packed day out this spring? Central City Fun Park is Metro Vancouver’s newest and most exciting indoor amusement park, and it has something for everyone.

Conveniently located a short walk from Surrey’s Scott Road Sky Train, the fun park has been designed for people of all ages with features like a rolling skating arena, awesome arcade machines, a virtual reality experience, and so much more. By taking part in the activities and games, you can win tickets that can be exchanged for some seriously cool prizes.

There is no entry charge for the park, but all of the attractions require fun cards — aka swipe cards — in order to play, which can be purchased upon arrival. There’s also no need to make a reservation; however, if you’re planning a birthday party or other celebration, the venue has various booking options.

Ready to experience some serious fun? Here are some must-dos for your next day out at Central City Fun Park.

Check out the arcade

Anyone born before the ’90s before will remember the excitement of an afternoon spent at the arcade. Central City Fun Park’s arcade is the perfect family-friendly place for the kids of today to experience exactly how that felt — and for adults to bask in a little nostalgia.

There are over 65 games to get lost in, including modern versions of some old favourites like Space Invaders and Pac-Man, carnival-style games, dance games, Plinko, and even video games like Hot Wheels and Fast and Furious.

Show off your roller skating skills

Enjoy some retro fun at the park’s rolling skating arena, where you can try out classic quad skates or inline rollerblades. Skate and helmet rentals are totally free to rent, but guests are welcome to bring their own. There’s even a giant disco ball and lights to add to the fun atmosphere. Not to mention, it makes for a super cute date night.

Go bowling

Whether you’re spending some time with friends or enjoying a family day out, bowling is the ultimate group activity. Central City Fun Park’s bowling alley has eight lanes, electronic scoring, and comfy sofas to chill on while you wait your turn.

Hologate virtual reality

Hologate is a 1-to-4 player VR attraction where guests can fight zombies, throw snowballs, or showcase their Samurai skills. This VR attraction extends reality and transports players into an alternate digital universe.

Try mini golf

Mini golf is always a family favourite, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s easy to play, a little competitive, and a whole lot of fun. Central City Fun Park’s City Golf is a nine-hole miniature golf course that is great for people of all ages.

Enjoy some tasty eats

Once you’re done checking out all of the fantastic attractions, you’re bound to have worked up an appetite. Thankfully, there is some great food on site. Grab a slice from Fast Baked Pizza Company, which features freshly baked pizzas made fresh to order with mozzarella cheese, zesty tomato sauce, and whatever toppings you like. Alternatively, BigDogs offers delicious oven-toasted hot dogs in both original and Italian styles.

Looking to put this on your spring must-visit list? Then check out Central City Fun Park’s website for more details.

Where: 11125 124 Street #100A, Surrey, BC

Hours:

Open every day during Spring Break

Sunday: 11 am to 10 pm

Monday & Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday & Thursday: 4 pm t0 10 pm

Friday: 4 pm to 12 am

Saturday: 11 am to 12 am

Phone: 604-498-4897