PNE holding naming contest for Playland's new launch coaster

Artistic rendering of the new launch roller coater at Playland. (PNE)

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) wants help naming its future new launch coaster for Playland.

Site preparation is underway for the construction of the new flagship attraction, which was first announced by the PNE in November 2022.

And now, this month, the PNE is looking to further develop the branding and theming behind the ride, starting with figuring out its name.

“What would you call Canada’s fastest electric launch coaster that blasts off through a LED light tunnel and flies around a twisted track, within a super, natural west coast setting?” reads the naming contest description.

“We’ve got yellow track, magenta structure, black cars, and a really cool ride environment planned, but what we need now is a name.”

The naming contest being conducted online began five days ago, and it closes at midnight on March 12, 2023.

As of the time of writing, 245 entries have been made, with submissions such as Spaghetti Monster, Sky Coaster, Galactic Orca, Sea To Sky, True North Lighting, West Coast Thunder, Thunderbird Dash, The Zephyr, and Wild West Coaster.

The winner will receive two season passes to Playland (valued at $258), and an invitation for two guests to the coaster launch celebration. Only Canadian residents, 18 years and older, are eligible.

Major construction work for the new ride will begin later this year for an opening in 2024.

The $9 million project will be built on the former site of the Corkscrew Coaster, as well as the footprints of the Drop Zone and the Revelation. It is the single largest investment on a permanent ride in the history of the PNE.

This launch roller coaster will have a track length of 1,247 ft (380 metres), a maximum height of about 60 ft (18 metres), a single 27-ft-long (8 metres) train with three cars carrying 12 passengers, and a launch acceleration of 1.3G.

It uses the newest generation of coaster train vehicles, and new linear synchronous motor (LSM) technology, which runs on electromagnetic propulsion without any moving parts.

The launch coaster area will be enhanced by extensive beautification and theming, which sets it apart from other existing rides at Playland.

This project represents the first of many parts to PNE’s plan to completely redevelop and significantly expand Playland, which will transition from its current state as an amusement park to a theme park.