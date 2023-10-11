13 family-friendly Halloween events to check out in Metro Vancouver

The spooky season is upon us and your little ghouls and goblins are ready to celebrate Halloween!

Good thing Metro Vancouver and surrounding areas are filled with amazing Halloween events to enjoy with the family all month long.

From HowlOver Canada to the Parade of Lost Souls, trick-or-treat events and more, there’s something for all ages to enjoy. Here’s our list of 13 fun Halloween events to check out with the family this October!

What: Immersive flight ride attraction FlyOver Canada is transforming into HowlOver Canada until October 31. During the Halloween experience, passengers will meet Biker Mama the Witch and her band of spooky sidekicks before taking off on a flight through the night sky.

HowlOver Canada also includes an original eerie pre-show and lots of chilling decorations. Guests can also enjoy balloon art and face painting each weekend in October, and a self-guided scavenger hunt all month long.

When: Now until October 31, 2023

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Canada Place Pier – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

You might also like: Canada's first-ever Monster Museum is opening in Metro Vancouver

Diwali Fest brings Indian wedding-themed celebrations to Metro Vancouver this fall

Vancouver Canucks alumni are throwing a huge country concert this month

What: Maan Farms is the spot for you if you want to do a little bit of everything this fall. Its “Fall at the Farm” event is fun for everyone. Tickets include activities of a barnyard adventure for the kids, a daytime corn maze, and a pumpkin patch for the whole family.

If the fall activities weren’t enough, they also have a variety of signature fall treats available, such as their Double Pumpkin Spice Cream. Head over to Maan Farms for both a fun and delicious time.

When: Now until October 31, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Maan Farms – 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Price: $21 on weekends, $18 on weekdays, or $15 on Tuesdays

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park will be decorated with pumpkins and spooky displays for its annual Halloween event, Canyon Frights. There will be Halloween games and prizes, and the majestic birds of Raptors Ridge will also take to the air from 10 am to 5:30 pm on weekends.

When: October 13 to October 31, 2023

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience haunting Swangard Stadium and Central Park. Guests can expect to see over 6,000 pumpkins that are hand-carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more.

Pumpkins After Dark will showcase live gourd carving demos and serve up fall treats and sweets for the guests. A number of food trucks will be on-site each evening.

When: Now until October 31, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium)

Cost: Starting at $18.95 for ages 17 and up, $15.95 for ages 4 to 16, and free to children three and under. A family pack and flex passes are also available; purchase online.

What: Throughout the entire month of October, the Vancouver Aquarium will be hosting its Fin-tastic Fall Days event, featuring a range of enchanting surprises for the whole family to enjoy.

Discover 65,000 incredible animals, immerse yourself in the aquarium’s exclusive Octopus 4-D Movie Theatre Experience and make your way through a kelp forest in the deep-sea maze. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, treat yourself to seasonal faves like sustainable seafood chowder and jumbo s’more cookies.

When: Now until October 31, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium — 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $37.95 — Available here

What: Sea to Sky Gondola’s popular Halloween tradition continues. Trick-or-treaters of all ages are invited to dress in costume and discover the spooky surprises around Alpine Alley.

You’ll be working up an appetite with all the family-friendly activities, so check out the cafe for a delicious menu that includes macaroni and cheese, fluffy pancakes served with syrup, and chocolate chip banana french toast.

When: October 21, 2023

Time: Noon to 3 pm

Where: Alpine Alley at the Sea to Sky Gondola — 36800 BC-99, Squamish

Cost: Free with a lift ticket or pass, purchase online

What: Granville Island Kids Market is in the Halloween spirit. Visit the Kid’s Market on October 29 between 11 am to 2 pm for trick-or-treating. The little ones can also snap a spooky selfie and receive a loot bag while supplies last.

When: October 29, 2023

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Granville Island Kids Market – 1496 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: A collaboration between the Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret and Britannia Community Centre, the Parade of Lost Souls is a thrilling performance, music and art experience. And festivities are free to enjoy.

The paranormal processions will begin at 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm, with the route being revealed closer to the date. There is also a family-friendly Parade of Little Souls for children​ at 6:30 pm.

When: October 28, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm, 7:30 and 8:30 pm

Where: Britannia Community Centre – 1661 Napier Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; donations welcome

What: Spooky season is here, which means that Lower Mainland’s favourite pumpkin patches will be ripe for the picking. So grab your sweater, bring a friend, and try to find the cutest little gourd in these Metro Vancouver (and beyond) patches.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various pumpkin patches across Metro Vancouver. See the list online

What: Britannia Mine Museum presents family-friendly frights and delights this Halloween season. Visitors of all ages are invited to join a seasoned “Monster Hunter” on the underground adventure. Then check out Pumpkin Science and the Terror Lab for more spooky fun. You can even discover bones of otherworldly beings from the depths of the ocean.

When: October 14 and 15, 21 and 22, and 28 and 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: $20-$25. Children two and under, are free. Purchase online

What: Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Pumpkin Train and Halloween Scream Train in Surrey throughout October. Whichever ride you choose, you’ll climb aboard Eddy The Engine for a spooky and delightful trip at one of the city’s most popular parks.

The little ones are invited on the daytime Pumpkin Train, while those looking for more frights can climb aboard the evening Halloween Scream Train. But beware: don’t let Chainsaw Charlie get you!

When: Now until October 31 for Pumpkin Train, October 13 to 31 for Halloween Scream Train

Time: Pumpkin Train from 10 am to 4:30 pm; Scream Train from 6:30 to 10 pm

Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Price: $11.50 for daytime trains, $17.50 for evening trains

What: Vancouver Mysteries and the Vancouver Public Library have teamed up for a special Murder Mystery event. Teams of two to six detectives will explore Central Library and search for clues through the permanent art, architecture, and library collections. Get ready to unmask the villain and try to land the top score (and prizes).

Vancouver Mysteries also offers an outdoor murder mystery, a spy game or a superhero adventure throughout the Halloween season.

When: October 28, 2023

Time: 1 to 4 pm (game time approximately 90 minutes)

Where: Secret location to be revealed to players

Cost: Free, register online

What: The Haunted Sea at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery invites visitors of all ages to meet eerie sea creatures and explore the discovery of colourful underwater decor created from upcycled materials. Guests can also learn more about Ocean Wise on October 14 and 15 and Ocean Legacy on October 21.

When: Now until November 5, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 Fourth Avenue, Richmond

Cost: $10.75 for seniors, $12.50 for adults, Free for society members and for youth 17 and under