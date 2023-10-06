Vancouver Canucks alumni are throwing a huge country concert this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Some of Canada’s top country artists are coming to Vancouver next week for a memorable concert for an important cause.

The Vancouver Canucks Alumni are hosting its highly anticipated Canuck Country Rocks on Thursday, October 12 at the Commodore Ballroom.

Presented by FASKEN, the event invites hockey fans and country music lovers to join forces to support the Rick Hansen Foundation.

“Canuck Country Rocks has been and will always be a highlight event for the Vancouver Canucks Alumni and its membership,” said Arthur Griffiths, chair of the Vancouver Canucks Alumni Foundation, in a release. “We’re all very proud of this unique fundraising initiative, and as a team, we’re excited to bring it back to Vancouver for 2023 and raise money for the amazing work done by the Rick Hansen Foundation.”

The Rick Hansen Foundation (RHF) is a registered Canadian charity that was established in 1988 following the Man In Motion World Tour. The charity breaks down barriers for people with disabilities by changing attitudes, creating accessible spaces, and inspiring an inclusive society.

This year’s Canuck Country Rocks aims to top the nearly $100,000 raised for the Rick Hansen Foundation in 2022 with a stellar lineup at the Commodore Ballroom.

Stars performing during the concert include two-time CCMA Female Artist of the Year winner and Juno winner Meghan Patrick, Canadian Country Music Association Award winner and multiple Juno nominee Aaron Pritchett, and host and former hockey player JoJo Mason.

Also on the bill are acclaimed artists Kelly Prescott, Mark Ledlin, Dane Bateman, and Antonio Larosa.

The Vancouver Canucks Alumni Foundation is made up of former NHL players, former Canucks coaches and staff, and those who support the game of hockey in BC. The proud ambassadors of the sport and team have helped raise close to $5 million for BC charities serving children and families.

When: October 12, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $49-$79 plus fees. Purchase online