Fall things you can do in Vancouver for $10 or less

The summer can eat a big chunk out of our fun budget. Add in back-to-school shopping at the Artizia warehouse sale, further draining our piggy banks, and it seems like there’s almost nothing left for fall!

But you don’t need a big budget to have big fun this fall. Even if you have $10 (or less) you can find something on this list to get your autumn fix for less.

Fall things to do in Vancouver

1. Sip on Pumpkin Spice Bubble Tea

You can grab a pumpkin spice bubble tea at any Chatime near you this fall, and it’s an incredible way to savour the flavour of fall in a new, chewy way.

2. Fill up on fruit at the UBC Apple Festival

This year, the apple festival is coming back on October 15 and 16, so mark your calendars. Save up your money so you can blow it all on bags of crisp, tasty apples. More fun than a trip to the grocery store, you can shop from unique apple varieties or grab a slice of pie at this fun festival at the UBC Botanical Gardens.

3. See the leaves change

From Stanley Park to the North Shore, there are a ton of fall hikes around Vancouver to try and catch the changing of the leaves. Get out there and discover the colours for yourself.

4. Thrift shop for your Halloween costumes

See how far $10 can get you at a local thrift store! You can explore your way through East Vancouver’s vintage and thrift shops, or head to this secret thrift store that’s perfect for finding Halloween costume ideas.

5. Get ice cream

Sometimes our hearts are ready for fall, but the weather forecast still seems rather summery. The perfect happy medium? Try a scoop of autumnal-flavoured ice cream from your favourite spot. Even Dairy Queen’s Pumpkin Pie Blizzard hits it out of the park this time of year.

6. Day trip out to Fort Langley

Fort Langley looks amazing in the fall. You’ll get all the cozy small-town vibes you could ask for, you’re right by the cranberry farms, and admission to the historic fort is less than $10.

7. Watch the return of the salmon

One of the most truly magical things that happen in the fall isn’t the leaves falling – it’s the salmon returning. If you’ve never seen them in real life heading back up the rivers and streams where they came from, then you need to check out this incredible sight.

8. Grab your favourite fall drink

Whether you’re team PSL or not, autumn is a great time to change up your go-to drink. Try a spicy chai instead of your usual latte, or order something with pumpkin to change it up.