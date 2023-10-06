Sexy and sober: Vancouver date ideas that don't include booze

Single in the city? While it might feel like you can find love at the bottom of the glass, there’s a growing number of sexy singles who aren’t indulging in alcohol.

So, how do you date without a little liquid courage? Turns out, there are tons of options in and around Vancouver if you would rather be drunk on love than on Lucky.

Play mini golf, pool, or pinball

While this is technically a bar, you won’t stand out if you don’t drink at Par-Tee Putt, the first indoor mini golf bar in Vancouver with an 18-hole course. Called a “fever dream in the best sense,” this is a great option for a rainy day date too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soho Bar & Billiards (@soho_bar_and_billiards)

Or, in Yaletown, you can play pool in one of the oldest billiard rooms in the city for about $22/hour at Soho Bar & Billiards. It’s pretty busy on Saturday nights so if your date hates dogs you might be able to find someone new at the next table.

Craving a little more nostalgia? There are so many popular arcade bars in Vancouver to break the ice for a Hinge date. There are so many great arcades that we actually compiled a list of our favourites.

Art galleries and virtual reality

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimensions Art Gallery (@thedimensionsgallery)

Looking to try something really, really new? The Dimensions Art Gallery uses local artists to create illusions, both paint and physical, so you can play around with reality in a mind-blowing way. It’s about $30 per ticket.

Go to Granville Island

In terms of affordable options, this might be among the cheapest sober date spots next to the incredibly redundant park hangout or walk on the Seawall. Get a delicious treat at Lee’s Donuts and check out the booths and local offerings. Plus, while there are a lot of boozy options in nearby bars and restaurants, the market itself is pretty “dry” — making it easy to avoid even talking about alcohol at all. That said, drinking is allowed in the Courtyard during certain hours.

Take a cooking class

One of the best ways to break the ice is doing a planned activity, and cooking classes are a guaranteed conversation starter, especially in a city like Vancouver where food is so important. From Asian street food classes to learning the art of Korean Fried Chicken, there are so many options out there for all culinary abilities and tastes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghu K Nair (@photography_richmond_bc)

This one is perfect for people who are dating outside their neighbourhoods because it has parking and is accessible by transit so you can meet in the middle. If you bring a frisbee, you can easily play disc golf, or if you’re a bit more organized you could try your hand at pickleball or tennis. Plus, the gardens nearby are an adorable spot for a first kiss, we’ve heard.

Grab a drink

If you are sober, why not go somewhere where you have actually delicious mocktail choices on the menu? Vancouver has so many, we compiled a list of the best mocktails in the city, and some are almost works of “liquorless liquid art.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

The Drive Canteen, on The Drive, boasts a massive selection of non-alcoholic zero-proof drinks from local and international producers to enjoy with some delicious old-school snacks.

Go to a vapour lounge

For lovers who love craft… cannabis, there are lots of options for date ideas that don’t include booze but do include some sativa.

You’ll have to bring your own cannabis to the Cannabis Culture Lounge, but once there you can smoke from a volcano for just a few dollars and enjoy the two floors of lounging around afterward. It’s on West Hastings and has been the subject of some city licenses drama, which may be a turnoff for some, so make sure your date is cool with it beforehand.

The planetarium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HR MacMillan Space Centre (@spacecentreyvr)

You can’t do a dab here, but you can dabble in astronomy at the HR MacMillan Space Centre after the fact. View Vancouver’s night skies through a telescope (romantic AF) or sit under the stars in the 360-degree Planetarium Star Theatre. There are several events going on Cosmic Listening Room series as well.

BCIT also has a planetarium and hosts laser Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd shows, perfect for music fans. However, if you want to copy TV’s Ross and Rachel’s first date, don’t do the juice box thing, it is absolutely not the vibe.

What is your perfect spot for a date in Vancouver? Let us know in the comments.