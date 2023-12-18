The Fish Counter to reopen after fire with a second location coming soon

A Vancouver seafood restaurant announced that it’ll be reopening its doors before the end of the year.

The Fish Counter on Main Street was forced to close in early November due to a fire.

“We want to thank everyone from our supporting community and to the firefighters who were able to stop the spread of the fire,” shared the restaurant. “Because of our local fire departments quick response and resident who called this fire in we have been able to get back into operations before Christmas.”

The Fish Counter is best known for its fresh seafood, as well as delicious fish and chips, which it claims are the best in Vancouver.

“We missed seeing everyone and serving our delicious fish n chips,” continued The Fish Counter.

The Fish Counter officially reopens on Saturday, December 23.

Additionally, the restaurant announced it’ll open a second location on Commercial Drive in the new year.

This new spot will be fully licensed with plenty of seating, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy a cold drink with your meal.

The Fish Counter on Commercial Drive opens in January of 2024. Be sure to check back here for an official opening date when it’s announced.

Address: 3825 Main Street, Vancouver

