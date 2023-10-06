The stars are out and all has been revealed when it comes to Michelin’s 2023 nods and destinctions for Vancouver restaurants this year.

While Vancouver now boasts nine one-starred restaurants in its guide, only one new spot was honoured with the achievement this year and added to the list: Okeya Kyujiro.

The 10138 Mainland Street restaurant opened back in 2022. It’s known for its high-end omakase and theatrical execution during service.

Diners who can land a reservation at the Yaletown eatery are promised meticulous bites throughout a multi-sensory experience led by experienced chefs.

The chef’s choice menu offers around 20 courses made from ingredients sourced largely from Japan. Dessery and a tea ceremony are also included in the 1.5-hour meal.

Michelin inspectors described this destination as “far from your typical omakase” and praised its memorable show.

“Hosts dressed in stunning traditional clothing guide you to a dark room, lit only by the faintest glow from votive candles. A black curtain is raised ceremoniously only when the clock strikes the precise minute of your seating. ”

Okeya is also in Montreal where its location was the first reservation-only, omakase restaurant in that city.

To get a brunch or dinner reservation at Okeya Kyujiro, head here.

Okeya Kyujiro — Vancouver

Address: 1038 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-999-1038

Instagram