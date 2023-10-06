FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood NewsBest of

Okeya Kyujiro: Meet Vancouver's only new Michelin-starred restaurant for 2023

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Oct 6 2023, 5:30 pm
Okeya Kyujiro | Daily Hive

The stars are out and all has been revealed when it comes to Michelin’s 2023 nods and destinctions for Vancouver restaurants this year.

While Vancouver now boasts nine one-starred restaurants in its guide, only one new spot was honoured with the achievement this year and added to the list: Okeya Kyujiro.

The 10138 Mainland Street restaurant opened back in 2022. It’s known for its high-end omakase and theatrical execution during service.

Diners who can land a reservation at the Yaletown eatery are promised meticulous bites throughout a multi-sensory experience led by experienced chefs.

The chef’s choice menu offers around 20 courses made from ingredients sourced largely from Japan. Dessery and a tea ceremony are also included in the 1.5-hour meal.

@dailyhive Okeya Kyujiro, Vancouver’s newest Michelin restaurant ⭐️ #michelinstar #michelinguide #vancouver #bc ♬ Happy Pop (60 Sec) – TimTaj

Michelin inspectors described this destination as “far from your typical omakase” and praised its memorable show.

“Hosts dressed in stunning traditional clothing guide you to a dark room, lit only by the faintest glow from votive candles. A black curtain is raised ceremoniously only when the clock strikes the precise minute of your seating. ”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mijune Pak (@mijunepak)

Okeya is also in Montreal where its location was the first reservation-only, omakase restaurant in that city.

To get a brunch or dinner reservation at Okeya Kyujiro, head here.

Okeya Kyujiro — Vancouver

Address: 1038 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-999-1038

Instagram

