Luongo, Science World, "Twilight": Finn Wolfhard talks growing up in Vancouver on "Hot Ones"

Actor and musician Finn Wolfhard is the latest star invited to take on the wings of death at “Hot Ones,” where he spoke about being inspired by the city he grew up in: Vancouver.

Wolfhard, who starred in Stranger Things and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and is in a band called Aubreys, frequently highlights the city, especially as he stops to enjoy the incredible eateries. During the spicy hot wings challenge, he again gave several shoutouts to Vancouver.

If you haven’t watched “Hot Ones” before, the premise is that host Sean Evans interviews celebrities over a platter of increasingly spicy chicken wings. There are 10 wings in total.

After biting into the second wing, Evan asked Wolfhard what he’d previously meant when he said he could not imagine making music or anything “other than a Vancouver state of mind.”

In response, he spoke to the beauty of the city.

“I feel like [Vancouver] is a place where I can get bored and just go out in nature … and get very easily inspired … because I can just kind of walk around.”

He also mentioned his love for Neptoon Records, the city’s oldest independent record store.

“That record store is amazing. The guy who owns it has this huge vintage poster collection. So if you go into the basement, he has all these incredible first-print van posters that he’s just been collecting since the ’60s. So there’s really great stuff and great history underneath,” Wolfhard explained.



After a few spicier wings and questions in, Wolfhard started to feel the heat as Evan asked him how growing up in the “Hollywood of Canada” impacted his desire to be an entertainer.

“Getting an audition as a kid was very tangible because they would shoot so many commercials. So, I had friends in elementary school that just like would show up to open casting calls. It was a very normal thing,” he explained to Evans.

Wolfhard also mentioned being around Vancouver Film School and movie sets for Twilight, which was filmed in the city. “[That] definitely had an impact.”

The “Hot Ones” host also asked what the GOAT (greatest of all time) school field trips are in Vancouver, to which Wolfhard said Science World and Britannia Mine in Squamish were his favourites.

A former Vancouver Canucks athlete was also mentioned on the show after Evans asked Wolfhard who his favourite Canadian athlete was.

“[Roberto] Luongo was such a huge figure for us growing up. He’s so synonymous with Vancouver because of his time with the Canucks, and that’s kind of who I always think of when I think of Vancouver athletes. He always comes to mind,” the actor and musician said.

Luongo was a Canucks hockey goaltender.

Evan applauded Wolfhard for being such a champ for taking on the challenge and even suggested he was a Vancouver athlete himself, “winning this marathon against the wings of death.”

Wolfhard made Vancouver proud as he joined the “Hot Ones” gauntlet this week.

Check out the full episode here: