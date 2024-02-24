"Some of my favourite memories": Breaking Bad star raves about Vancouver

Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) was recently in town for Fan Expo Vancouver, and while he was here, he shared some of his favourite places in the city.

Destination Vancouver has shared a video interview with Esposito filmed outside of the Vancouver Convention Centre, and the star began by raving about the city’s largest park.

“Some of my favourite memories are at Stanley Park,” the Primetime Emmy nominee said. “I think it’s an ancient forest right there in the middle of the city. You have everything there to, you know, occupy yourself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destination Vancouver (@destination_vancouver)

Esposito was then asked what his favourite Vancouver attraction is, and he didn’t hesitate to shout out a North Shore classic.

“Going up to Grouse,” he shared. “Hiking on Grouse Mountain is a really fun thing to do.”

The Boys star also added that going for a walking meditation in a forest or strolling through the city are other fun things he enjoys while in Vancouver.

“You can hear the lull of these – the echo of the seagulls. And it’s really wonderful.

We can also add cheering on the Vancouver Canucks to the list of things that Esposito enjoys. The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners voice actor was spotted at Rogers Arena when the team took on the Winnipeg Jets.

This gonna be my new go-to gif for the rest of the #Canucks season. #GiancarloEsposito🐐 pic.twitter.com/Ak7POJfFPh — ♤ (@SPandXx) February 18, 2024

Do you agree with Esposito’s list of favourite places in Vancouver? Are you a fan of his shows? Let us know in the comments!