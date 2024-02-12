Daily Hive expands to Vancouver Island with new Victoria website

Well hello, Vancouver Island. It’s nice to see you.

Daily Hive, Canada’s fastest-growing digital publication, has arrived in the beautiful city of Victoria, BC, with the launch of a brand-new website. It’s been a long time coming and an exciting milestone for our publication, which started just a short ferry ride away.

For nearly 16 years, we have delivered high-quality and hyper-local content, focusing on bringing food, sports, news, events and lifestyle stories to audiences in Vancouver and across British Columbia. Since our inception, we have been continually growing and now amass over 100 million content views in BC every month — and are proud to be Western Canada’s largest digital publication. And between our local, national and trending content, we garner nearly 300 million monthly views across Canada, with outposts in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Seattle and Portland.

While we have been writing about Victoria and Vancouver Island with increasing frequency over the past decade, we’ve never had a full site dedicated to our province’s capital region.

That all changes TODAY. And to celebrate our launch, make sure to scroll down and take part in our incredible giveaway!

Daily Hive arrives in Victoria

Meet Daily Hive Victoria, your new home for all things food and fun in Victoria and Vancouver Island. Daily Hive Victoria is our eighth city website in North America and an important landmark for expanding our footprint across British Columbia.

As the editor in chief of Daily Hive, overseeing editorial content in all of our markets, I am personally thrilled to spearhead our expansion to this gem in the Pacific Northwest. As Vancouver’s coastal neighbour to the west, a lot of our audience and staff have deep connections to Victoria and the Island, whether it’s where they’re from, where they go for adventure and relaxation, or are curious about exploring.

Our editors at Daily Hive are frequently asked about the best places to eat, drink and hang out in the cities where we operate. And as we started to do more coverage about Victoria and the surrounding region, we started to get more questions about the best things to do and places to eat and visit, which led to creating more content to answer those important questions. So creating a website wholly dedicated to Victoria felt like a natural step in our evolution.

What should you expect from Daily Hive Victoria?

From the newest restaurant openings and closings, to travel tips and hidden gems and the most exciting events coming to the city, we’ve got you covered. Want to know what to do this weekend or where to find the best cocktails in the city? Maybe you’re looking for a new hike to try or a road trip where you won’t end up on a ferry. Count on us to bring you the goods.

My commitment to you is that we will deliver high-quality and interesting stories, helping you get the most out of exploring Victoria and Vancouver Island, whether you’re a longtime local or here for the weekend.

We’ll be delivering fresh and interesting content through our website and social media channels (X, Instagram, Dished Victoria on IG and TikTok), and there’s a newsletter launch on the horizon. Make sure to follow our channels as we bring you exciting contests and giveaways in the months to come.

Celebrate our launch with an incredible staycation

To kick things off, we are giving away a fabulous staycation for two at the award-winning Magnolia Hotel & Spa. Follow this link for all the details and your chance to win.

Hands down one of the most important parts of our editorial is YOU. We pride ourselves on telling stories that are hyperlocal and relevant to our readers, so we’d love to hear from you as we grow our Victoria content.

Have a story tip or want to see a business or event featured on Daily Hive? Drop us a line at [email protected] and let us know what you would like to see covered in your community.

And feel free to reach out to me personally at [email protected]. I love connecting with our readers and I can’t wait to see where this year takes us as we explore Victoria.