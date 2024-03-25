Here are 8 of the best hikes around Victoria

There’s nothing quite like strapping on those hiking boots (or sneakers) and breathing in the fresh mountain and ocean air.

Victoria is known for many things, especially its hiking trails. Whether you’re into a multi-day hike or a brisk afternoon walk, there’s variety, and it’s far-ranging — from a 20-minute bus ride to an hour-long drive.

So, here are eight of the best hikes in and around Victoria and Vancouver Island.

Old Mount Baldy

This trail is the perfect afternoon escape. What starts on an old dirt road soon becomes a casual to medium-difficultly hike through Arbutus and Douglas fir trees, guiding you to breathtaking views atop Old Mount Baldy. Along the way, you’ll likely encounter fellow hikers, joggers, and even mountain bikers on this out-and-back route. At the summit, don’t miss the chance to experience a charming swing on top of Old Baldy Mountain, which offers a panoramic view of Shawnigan Lake.

Mount Work – Gowlland Todd Loop

Surrounded by three freshwater lakes, the four-part Gowlland Todd Loop at Mount Work includes scenic mountain bike trails, a refreshing beach stop, and steep hikes offering stunning views. At the base of Mount Work, you’ll encounter mountain bike trails, and once you’re past that, you’ll endure a pleasant walk down to the ocean along McKenzie Bight trail, then a steep hike up Partridge Hills, and an even steeper hike up Mount Work. It’s a challenging hike, which can get even more challenging if you’re looking to complete the Summit Trail, which leads you through natural glacial rock formations and stunning panoramic views of Southern Vancouver Island.

Witty’s Lagoon

Head out to the cute farming community of Metchosin, and you’ll like to encounter Witty’s Lagoon. It’s a more leisurely option compared to other hikes on this list. Hit the trail, and you’ll be immediately taken aback by the Sitting Lady Falls and low tide beach running parallel to the wooded path. Enhance the experience by packing a picnic for a half-day excursion, and bring your swimsuit for a refreshing swim in the ocean. To sweeten the deal, the renowned Crazy Cookie House, a charming farm stand located near the trailhead, adds an extra delightful touch to the end of this hike.

Goldstream Provincial Park

Goldstream Provincial Park is one of the easiest parks to get to outside of the city, and there’s so much to explore. But if you’re looking for a visual adventure that’s not too challenging, make sure to embark on a picturesque adventure to Goldstream Falls and trestle. This park has a waterfall, an old abandoned train trestle, and, during the fall season, a salmon run attracting eagles — but, of course, plenty of tourists as well.

East Sooke Coastal Trail

The 14 km East Sooke Coast Trail is a perfect blend of beauty and challenge, with shorter and longer loops tailored to your skill level and schedule. Take the loop, and you’ll stumble upon ancient petroglyphs, seals, and stunning views of the Juan de Fuca Strait and the Olympic Mountains. If you’re lucky, you may even catch a few orca whales swimming near the coast.

PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park)

Nestled in the central Saanich Peninsula, PKOLS boasts the region’s largest urban forest, featuring over 21 kilometres of trails. It’s a choose-your-own-adventure of trails ranging from difficult to easy. All in all, you can get from top to bottom within an hour, and once you’re at the top, you’ll be met with a stunning panoramic view of the Greater Victoria region.

Recently, the W̱SÁNEĆ Leadership Council proposed renaming Mount Douglas Park to incorporate its original SENĆOŦEN name, PKOLS, which translates to “White head” or “White rock,” according to the W̱SÁNEĆ Leadership Council’s website.

The West Coast Trail

This one’s not for the faint of heart.

One of the most well-known hikes in Canada, let alone the world, is the West Coast Trail. It stretches 75 kilometres between Port Renfrew and Bamfield and is literally one of the best hiking trails in existence. The multi-day hike generally takes six to eight days to complete, surrounding you with rainforest, the Pacific Ocean, and mountain vistas throughout your week. You can’t bring your sneakers for this one, so make sure to be prepared. You’ll need to be.

The Juan de Fuca Marine Trail

Near the West Coast Trail, but 47 km in total, sits the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail, a stunning coastal hike renowned for its breathtaking beauty and challenging terrain. Stretching along the Pacific coastline, this trail is a lot like the West Coast Trail, showcasing dramatic seascapes, lush forests, and rugged cliffs. It’s a difficult multi-day hike but is typically a precursor for anyone looking to do the West Coast Trail.