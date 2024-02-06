Here's where to celebrate Lunar New Year in Victoria this year

On February 10, the Chinese calendar will say goodbye to the Year of the Rabbit and hello to the Year of the Dragon. If you were born in 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, or 2012, this is your year — at least according to Chinese tradition.

In Chinese culture, the dragon symbolizes power, nobility, honour, luck, and success, and as such, 2024 is forecast to bring an abundance of opportunities, changes, and challenges.

While the Year of the Dragon may seem daunting or mysterious — it doesn’t mean your plans have to be. Whether you were born in the year of the rooster, ox, tiger, or even rat, here’s how you can celebrate the Lunar New Year in style in Victoria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Smith Takes Pics (@colinsmithtakespics)

Victoria’s Chinatown is your gateway into Lunar New Year celebrations.

Picture this: An epic eight-lion show by the Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club, a dragon dance from the Victoria Chinese Public School, and traditional Chinese dances throughout the day. That’s exactly what the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association will be hosting on February 18 at the Gate of Harmonious Interest.

A parade will cruise from the 500 block of Fisgard Street to the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association and Chinese Public School at 636 Fisgard Street starting at 11:30 am.

Then, post-parade, Chinatown becomes a block party for the afternoon. Lion teams from Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club will bless local merchants with lettuce and red envelopes and scare off evil vibes for the coming Year of the Dragon.

Rain, snow, or shine; this party’s happening either way!

When: Sunday, February 18 from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm

Where: 636 Fisgard Street, Victoria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club (@hungfutvic)

Fisgard Street and Fan Tan Alley have some of the best Chinese restaurants in the city — so celebrating the Lunar New Year with some food seems to be a given.

For a bright and lively experience, head up a gorgeous flight of stairs to Don Mee — an old-fashioned Chinese restaurant in the heart of Chinatown that has been serving dim sum, Cantonese, and Sichuan plates for over 80 years.

If you want a more relaxed and decadent restaurant experience, Golden City Restaurant will be celebrating the Year of the Dragon with its classic red tablecloth dinner for $53 per person at 6:30 on February 10.

For something more laid back, head to Fan Tan Cafe — a gorgeous Chinese restaurant focusing on noodle dishes and bubble tea, with eclectic Chinese décor scattered among its tables.

But here’s an insider secret: Chinatown isn’t the only place with great restaurants.

If you want to escape the hustle and bustle of downtown — but still want to get out of the house — check out JJ Wonton Noodle House on Fort Street and Cook Street. It’s some of the best Chinese food in the city!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aragon Properties (@aragonforward)

Get ready for Esquimalt’s first-ever Lunar New Year’s bash hosted by the Esquimalt Township’s Arts Council and The Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club. Things kick off in the heart of Esquimalt at 2:30 pm with a traditional awakening of the dragon and lion dance, and blessings will be bountiful throughout the afternoon.

When: Sunday, February 11 starting at 2:30 pm

Where: Esquimalt Town Square — 501 Park Pl, Esquimalt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolyn Wong (@seeroro_)

The Tam Kung Temple is the oldest Chinese temple in Canada and was loosely started in the late 19th century by the Hakka people—some of the last migrants from China to Canada, according to the temple’s website.

The temple is intended to be a centre to visit Tam Kung — a sea deity worshipped in some Chinese cultures. Visitors often go to the temple in search of help from Tam Kung to navigate difficult life issues and do so by participating in a ritual. Believers will kneel, shake a bamboo tube, and offer incense as a sacrifice. Each stick correlates to a verse from the oracle of Tam Kung.

When: Every day, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 1713 Government Street, Victoria

The party doesn’t stop just because the sun goes down.

Keep the festive spirit alive and witness Chinese traditional dances and festivities at The Hallway’s Enter the Dragon – Chinese New Year’s Dance.

Whether you’re in for the full dinner and dance experience or you’re simply craving some good music, the party keeps going until midnight with Victoria DJs FunDipZ, MooseTraks, MyLove, SLow, and Joca.

When: Saturday, February 10 from 7 pm to midnight

Where: 1724 Douglas Street, Victoria

Tickets: $10; purchase online