Here are 8 of the best restaurants for Chinese food in Victoria
Chinese culture has played a significant role in shaping Victoria. Look no further than downtown, where Victoria boasts the oldest Chinatown in Canada, and the second oldest in North America (the first being San Francisco).
The nexus of that has always been food, and Chinese cuisine has remained the greatest link to China in Victoria, with every dish telling a deeper story about Chinese culture. The best part is that Chinese food also tends to be allergy-friendly, so there are options for everyone.
In honour of that, we put together a list of the best restaurants in Victoria to find Chinese food.
J&J Wonton House
Right in the heart of the city is the award-winning J&J Wonton House. Cooking up traditional Cantonese dishes and specialty items like their renowned wonton soup, patrons are often praising this hidden gem for its friendly service, generous portions, and reasonable prices. With its cozy ambiance and flavorful food, J&J Wonton House remains a favourite dining spot.
Address: 1012 Fort Street
Phone: (250) 383-0680
Don Mee Seafood Restaurant
Up an elegant flight of stairs is one of Victoria’s best and longest-running Chinese restaurants: Don Mee. It’s a classic dim sum and Cantonese experience. Established in 1923, Don Mee holds the distinction of being one of the oldest Chinese restaurants in Canada.
Address: 538 Fisgard Street
Phone: (250) 595-3021
Golden City Restaurant
Golden City Restaurant is a well-established Chinese eatery offering Cantonese and Szechuan dishes. The restaurant is big on flavour, portions, and affordability. Its cozy atmosphere and attentive service create an inviting dining experience.
Address: 721 Fisgard Street
Phone: (250) 383-1032
Fan Tan Café
This gorgeous Chinese restaurant near the famous Fan Tan Alley has major curb appeal with eclectic Chinese décor spilling out onto the streets as well as scattered among its tables inside. It’s cozy, friendly, and the chefs are always innovating with dishes like bao burgers and kimchi fries — while staying true to tradition with noodle dishes and bubble tea.
Address: 549 Fisgard Street
Phone: (250) 383-1611
The Cozy Place
Tucked away near the Chinatown gates, this hidden gem stands out among the charming eateries lining Douglas Street close to Fisgard Street. Offering affordability, delectable dishes, and a family-owned atmosphere, it’s a delightful find. Ideal for those seeking authentic and endearing Chinese cuisine.
Address: 1692 Douglas Street
Phone: (250) 382-3123
Halibut House
Halibut House has quickly become a beloved fixture in the heart of the Saanich neighbourhood. The spot is renowned among locals for its exceptional Chinese cuisine at an affordable price. It’s a hidden gem that, once you’ve been, is difficult to resist going back to time and again.
Address: 3500 Quadra Street
Phone: (250) 385-4944
Panda Island Chinese Cuisine
Oak Bay is home to this hidden gem. Panda Island is a family-run restaurant blending the flavours of Guangdong with a touch of Western influence. Whether it’s a quick bite on the go or a leisurely dining experience, Panda Island has a diverse menu catering to all tastes and occasions. Bonus: They serve green onion cakes!
Address: 1950 Oak Bay Avenue
Phone: (250) 595-3021