Three Vancouver Island hotels ranked among the best in Canada

This tranquil retreat is in the midst of the hustle and bustle of downtown Victoria. Magnolia Hotel & Spa is a luxury boutique hotel renowned for its quaint and unassuming decadence, exemplified by its award-winning spa, fine dining restaurant, and lounge perfect for enjoying cocktails or afternoon tea. The Magnolia Hotel & Spa is ideally situated within walking distance of Victoria’s top attractions, including the Inner Harbour, Parliament Buildings, and vibrant shopping and dining districts.

Magnolia Hotel & Spa has consistently been awarded among Canada’s best hotels, and it took the #1 Top Hotel in Canada in Tripadvisor’s 2020 Best of the Best.

#14 Wickaninnish Inn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wickaninnish Inn (@wickinnbc)



With its rustic charm, stunning ocean views, and cozy fireplaces, Wickaninnish Inn in Tofino is a luxury hotel nestled on one of the best beaches in the world. The inn boasts the Ancient Cedars Spa, an award-winning spa where guests can indulge in rejuvenating treatments inspired by the surrounding wilderness. With its prime location on Chesterman Beach and access to outdoor activities like surfing and whale watching, the Wickaninnish Inn provides an unforgettable coastal getaway experience on Vancouver Island’s West Coast.

The Wickaninnish Inn in Tofino was ranked 80th in Travel + Leisure‘s 100 resorts worldwide, one of only two Canadian properties to make the list.

#25 Oak Bay Beach Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oak Bay Beach Hotel (@oakbaybeachhotel)

The Oak Bay Beach Hotel is a luxurious waterfront resort located in the quaint town of Oak Bay. It offers elegant accommodations with breathtaking ocean views, and an upscale spa with therapeutic mineral pools and a range of rejuvenating treatments. The hotel also boasts exquisite dining options, including a fine dining restaurant and a casual pub, all within easy access to Victoria’s attractions and outdoor activities.

Last year, Oak Bay Beach Hotel was named the Tourism Industry Association of Canada’s Tourism Business of the Year.

US News and World Report used public data, analyzing industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user feedback to determine its rankings, which encompassed 37,000 establishments and over 400 destinations.

Overall, BC ranked particularly well on the US News and World Report’s list: five of the top 10 hotels were located in either Vancouver, Whistler, or Victoria. The Rosewood Hotel Georgia and Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver clinched the first and second positions, respectively.

Have you stayed at any of the spots mentioned? Let us know in the comments!