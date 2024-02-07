4 road trips to take from Victoria without getting on a ferry

When winter hits and the tourists clear out, Vancouver Island becomes unspoiled by queues, bookings, surge fees, and traffic jams. Instead, the region opens up for the locals to explore.

And the best part is that most of what you can do in summer, you can still do during the winter, plus more! Surfing and skiing? Check. Hiking? Check. Ocean dips? Cold, but check.

Here are some of the best road trips you can take this winter without stepping foot on a ferry.

Tofino – Ucluelet

If you could capture a Vancouver Island road trip on a postcard, this is what you’d find: A couple surfboards strapped to the top of a VW van en route to Western Vancouver Island. It’s not an uncommon sight.

Separated by Pacific Rim National Park and Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, Tofino and Ucluelet are like sisters cities — or towns, in this case. The stretch of 40 kilometers from Ucluelet to Tofino is full of white sand beaches, towering old-growth rainforests, fine dining, whale watching, microbreweries, and hiking. Tofino is closest in proximity to surfing, fine dining, and luxury resorts, and Ucluelet (the more affordable and less-touristy of the two) has a great brewery and relaxed paddleboarding spots.

Here are a few notable stops on the way: Ladysmith Old Town Bakery, Cathedral Grove, and Coombs.

Winter is the offseason, so accommodation is cheaper and tourists are fewer! Note: Highway 4 is known for intermittent closures due to rock slides or construction, so plan accordingly.

Sooke – Jordan River – Port Renfrew

If you live in Victoria, this road trip can be a day, an overnight, or even a full weekend trip — whatever suits you! Port Renfrew is the last stop on the British Columbia Highway 14 aka the Juan de Fuca Highway, and lands about two hours away from downtown Victoria.

On your travels you can head to East Sooke Park, where (on a clear day) you’ll get magnificent views of the Olympic Mountains across the Strait of Juan de Fuca. If you take a casual stroll along the rugged trail terrain, you’ll spot the famous petroglyphs and, if you’re lucky, orca whales (spring and fall are the best times to catch them, though).

After that, check out Shirley Delicious, ranked number 19 on Yelp!’s Top 100 Canadian Restaurants in 2023. Tucked into the little town of Shirley, the restaurant’s cheesecakes, sandwiches, and specialty coffees are made even better by the personable staff.

Take it to go, and you can stop to catch the surfers at Jordan River. Or, if a surf trip is what you had in mind, here’s your stop.

Next, head to Botanical Beach in Port Renfrew. This short hike will take you to the tip of the southwestern part of Vancouver Island, where you’ll be surrounded by sprawling forests, tidal pools, and marine creatures.

Nanaimo – Comox Valley

This road trip can take you from hip cafes, chill sandy beaches, and modest fishing villages to the spectacle of wide-open valleys and towering mountains. Cruise along the eastern coastline and stop in Nanaimo for a bite to eat in its downtown core (The Vault is legendary).

From there, take the scenic route to Comox Valley on Highway 19A, where you’ll drive oceanside, passing the vibrant town of Qualicum Beach.

Once you hit Comox Valley, you can stand next to the island’s tallest mountain in Strathcona Provincial Park or grab your skis to hit up Mount Washington for a snow day.

You can also check out one of Vancouver Island’s most award-winning breweries in the Courteney core: Gladstone Brewing.

San Josef Bay – Cape Scott Provincial Park

At the northernmost tip of Vancouver Island, more than seven hours away from Victoria and nestled within the pristine Cape Scott Provincial Park, San Josef Bay has emerged as a distinguished coastal retreat, earning number 36 on the list of the world’s 50 best beaches.

The relaxed 45-minute hike to San Josef Bay spans 2.5 km and takes you to one of the most secluded havens of natural beauty, housing towering monoliths, sea tracks, caves, and an unspoiled sandy shoreline.

Cape Scott Provincial Park is home to over 20 km of hiking trails and a rugged Pacific coastline. Make sure to visit the lighthouse if you can, but be aware of cougars and bears.

To rest your weary head after all this travelling, be sure to relax at the tranquil fishing town of Port Hardy.