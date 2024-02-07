11 of the best first date ideas around Victoria

Victoria may not be epitomized like New York City or Paris, France, for being a city of romance; nonetheless, this place is pretty and is also pretty great for a first date. Gone are the days of being known as the land of the “newlywed and the nearly dead.”

Here are a few of the best ways to break the ice in the garden city.

Explore Butchart Gardens

With stunning floral displays, walking paths, and serene landscapes, this place sets the perfect scene for romance. Take a leisurely stroll through the beautiful Butchart Gardens and then head to the restaurant for an afternoon tea. Hopefully it’s not just the flowers that are blossoming. Butchart Gardens reopens after a winter shutdown on February 5.

High tea at the Fairmont Empress

Speaking of tea, the tradition of high tea at the Fairmont Empress is pretty iconic in Victoria. It’s luxurious, elegant, and absolutely delightful, so yeah, basically perfect for a first date. But don’t get it wrong, high tea includes food, desserts, and impeccable service. It’s something that people from all over the world come to the Empress for, so enjoy!

Harbour ferry tour

Victoria’s inner harbour is incredibly charming, and you can take it all in by taking a harbour ferry tour. Hop on a small boat and explore the city’s waterfront while visiting Victoria’s float house communities, restaurants, and walkways. It’s a unique way to see the city from the water and learn about its history.

Royal BC Museum

If you’re a history buff (or, if you want to seem like one), the Royal BC Museum is a great way to educate you and your date about BC’s rich past. Plus, check out its current exhibits, such as Dinosaurs of BC, Old Town, and the Natural History Gallery. Once you and your date get a bit tired, head to the IMAX, where very often one of David Attenborough’s documentaries can narrate the rest of the date.

Beacon Hill Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @anniesadventures.jpeg

Beacon Hill Park is a great date for a few reasons: you can have a picnic, stroll through the gardens, and even visit the petting zoo. There’s no cost to visit Beacon Hill Park, and it’s one of the most unique parks on Vancouver Island (where else will you see peacocks on the Island?). Plus, if the date isn’t going that well, it’s not hard to walk away.

Take in some art

For art enthusiasts, Victoria can be great, even if it’s not that obvious. You can visit the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria and explore contemporary and historical art exhibits, such as Victoria’s (and Canada’s) most famous paintings by Emily Carr. If you’re not into galleries, check out the LandMarks Public Art website and create your own gallery tour of 167 public artworks.

Get active

There’s an adage that says you can discover more about a person in an hour of play than a year of conversation. So, if being active is your love language, Victoria is perfect for you. You can grab your bike and hit up the Galloping Goose Trail, where you’ll cycle through forests and waterfronts, or head out to Goldstream Provincial Park and hike Mount Finlayson. For a quick and relatively easy hike close to home, go to PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park). If you’re into ziplining, obstacle courses, and climbing, try out Wild Play on the Westshore or near Nanaimo.

Head to the beach

Vancouver Island is full of amazing beaches. If you’re looking to stay close to home, head to Willows Beach in Oak Bay or Dallas Road. Grab a picnic, and try some local craft beers. If your date is willing to explore, head out towards Sooke, where you can hang out at some of the best beaches on Western Vancouver Island: Sandcut Beach, Mystic Beach, China Beach, or French Beach. Bonus: most of these beaches have waterfalls, too!

Watch the sunset

This is a classic. It’s a great way to slow down on a date and really get deep into some deep conversations surrounded by the stunning natural beauty of Victoria. All of the beaches listed above are great for sunset, but if you’re looking for something closer to home, head here: Dallas Road, Clover Point, PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park), Mount Tolmie, or the Gonzalez Observatory.

Go axe throwing

Get in touch with your inner lumberjack with some axe throwing. A bit of friendly competition is always a good test on a first date, and axe-throwing is a simple way to break the ice (and potentially some wood blocks). Slowly but surely, axe throwing is becoming the new dinner and a movie, and Victoria has responded with a few spots, like Forged Axe and Axe and Grind.

Grab a cocktail

Victoria has no shortage of great cocktail bars. And nothing loosens the tongue quite like a cocktail. Whether you’re looking for a packed place buzzing with life, such as ToraTiki, or you’re looking for something more laid back, like Clive’s Classic Lounge or Humboldt Bar, Victoria punches above its weight when it comes to the cocktail scene. So, enjoy it, a cocktail, and let your guard down.