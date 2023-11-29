December's job listings are out for Metro Vancouver and some pay $100K

If your goal was to switch careers or take up a new temporary gig by the end of the year, here are some companies hiring now.

December is a great month to take the leap, with hundreds of jobs available in Vancouver.

As of November, employers across the province are expected to include wages or expected salary ranges in job postings – making the search much more transparent for job seekers.

Here are the offers on the table this December:

McDonald’s

There are dozens of jobs open at McDonald’s locations across Vancouver, including part-time and full-time positions. The popular fast-food restaurant is searching for crew members, shift managers, line cooks, guest experience leaders, and maintenance staff.

McDonald’s offers staff access to education and skills-development opportunities and flexible hours. Here, you can be rewarded with discounts, incentives, and recognition perks.

The starting hourly wage for a cashier and line cook is $17.10, a maintenance worker is $18.25, and a shift manager ranges from $18.50 to $20.50.

Find a list of job opportunities on its website.

Starbucks

If you can’t get enough of the seasonal holiday drinks at Starbucks, some vacant positions are available.

The coffee company is hiring in and around Vancouver now, including barista and shift supervisor positions.

Whether you are a full-time or part-time employee, Starbucks offers free coffee and competitive pay.

The starting hourly wage for a barista is $17.40 and for a shift supervisor it is $21.60.

Find a list of job opportunities on its website here.

City of Vancouver

The City of Vancouver is responsible for ensuring our city’s day-to-day operations run smoothly and effectively. So, there are many jobs available throughout the city that require many different kinds of expertise.

The City is hiring for dozens of vacant positions across departments, including:

An animal control officer, which pays between $30.29 to $35.66 per hour

An office support clerk, which pays between $26.87 to $31.56 per hour

A communications manager, which pays between $106,345 to $132,936 per year.

These are just a few of the dozens of jobs available at the City.

For more information and to apply, check out the City website here.

Earls

Earls is a popular Canadian restaurant with head offices in Vancouver.

The company is hiring hosts, cooks, server assistants, and dishwashers.

The hourly pay for these positions ranges anywhere between $16.75 to $25 an hour.

Whether you are looking to commit to a full-time job or just looking for flexible part-time work, there are many vacant jobs.

At Earls, you can take advantage of the mentorship programs, in-house hospitality and culinary training programs, and even an employee discount.

Explore the job opportunities available across the Metro Vancouver region here.

Vancouver International Airport

The Vancouver International Airport has many job opportunities, including airport flow manager, guest experience representatives, security operations manager, and bilingual communications specialist.

There are 62 positions open.

For more information and to apply, click here.

Provincial Health Services Authority

If you’re passionate about the health and support of your fellow British Columbians, you might find purpose in working for PHSA.

With good benefits, you’ll hopefully find fulfillment in helping others and being supported by a good company.

PHSA is offering career opportunities across the Lower Mainland – from casual and part-time to full-time work.

There are vacant positions for registered nurses, social workers, administrative and technology services lead, and pharmacy technicians.

Wages range widely depending on the job.

For the complete list of over 1,079 job openings, click here.

Air Canada

The Canadian-based airline is well-known all over the world, and some of the jobs could even help you see the world!

According to Air Canada’s careers website, the company is seeking flight attendants to fill these permanent roles. The starting salary for this position is $28.85 an hour.

The airline is looking for poised, naturally empathetic people who can confidently speak in public. You might be the perfect fit if you don’t mind working irregular hours (mornings, evenings, weekends, and statutory holidays).

You’ll also have to be willing to relocate to Air Canada’s base in Toronto or Vancouver and ideally be bilingual.

If selected, you’ll participate in a paid, full-time, eight-week training program in Montreal or Vancouver. Once you become a qualified flight attendant, you’ll earn $28.85/hour.

Think Air Canada’s hiring managers might like someone like you? Learn more about the position and submit your application here.

Vancouver Aquarium

The Vancouver Aquarium is a popular destination for tourists and Vancouverites alike. It’s also heavily involved in conservation work if you’re passionate about animals.

Jobs available include guest experience supervisor, photo experience sales associate, line cook, retail store assistant manager, receptionist and office administrator, and security guard.

For some of these roles, the salary starts from $17 up to $25.

For more information and to see what other jobs are available, click here.

Microsoft

If you’ve always dreamed about working at Microsoft, the tech giant is hiring for several jobs in Vancouver.

Opportunities include product designer, engine programmer, customer success account manager, and software engineer. These listed positions could have you earning up to six-figure salaries.

Depending on the position, hybrid and full work-from-home opportunities are available.

Check out the list of jobs here.

BrainStation

BrainStation is a leading technology education company with a campus in Vancouver. It is focused on empowering people and organizations with the digital skills they need to succeed. BrainStation offers exciting courses and training programs in high-demand areas like data science, web development, design, marketing, product management, and artificial intelligence.

Now is your chance to work for the global tech training company as it is looking to hire an entry-level software developer.

The estimated compensation for this position is $80,000 to $95,000.

At BrainStation, you’ll enjoy a range of perks and benefits, including ongoing learning and development opportunities, a collaborative work environment, benefits, flexible working hours, and social events.

To learn more about BrainStation’s open roles, visit its careers page.

Apple

Apple isn’t just one of the world’s most valuable companies, it is the single most valuable company, and the tech giant is hiring for several Vancouver jobs.

Apple is hiring for many high- and lower-level jobs in Vancouver, from retail employees to software engineers.

The Apple Pacific Centre location is searching for people to work at its Genius Bar. Both full-time and part-time jobs are available, and it’s a great entry-level position. The base pay range for this role is between $28.89 and $43.31 and hour.

For the complete list of Vancouver positions being offered, click here. You will need an Apple ID to apply.

There are 40 jobs available in the Lower Mainland right now, like donation and sponsorship planner, transportation and freight clerk, marketing advisor, or senior engineer.

Depending on the job, pay ranges from $50,000 to more than $100,000.

To learn more about the available jobs and apply, click here.

Canucks Sports and Entertainment Corporation

If sports are your thing, look no further than these job openings this month with Canucks Sports & Entertainment. If you’ve been looking to move from spectator to career professional in this dynamic industry, this could be the opportunity for you.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is looking for part-time employees to fill roles like game night marketing assistant, junior sous chef, and event housekeeper.

For a full list of positions and to apply, click here.

Cactus Club

If Cactus Club’s values for “attentive, warm and unpretentious” service speak to you, this could be a great company where you can grow.

Whether it’s food service, culinary, or management that is calling your name, there are opportunities across the city.

Who knows, maybe you’ll be able to run over a pre-show treat to Canadian rapper Drake the next time he’s in town (or at least treat yourself to his favourite peach bellinis).

To learn more and apply, click here.

UBC